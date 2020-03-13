Donald Trump reported he did not shake any arms in India. That’s not true

US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad Home | Picture: Praveen Jain | ThePrint

New Delhi: On Thursday, US President Donald Trump and Ireland’s Key Minister Leo Varadkar greeted just about every other with what has turn out to be a customary social greeting in the time of coronavirus: the ‘namaste’.

The duo designed the conclusion to not shake hands considering the menace of an infection. The US President then went on to say that he did not shake hands with any individual through his stop by to India final month.

#Observe US President Donald Trump: We (him&PM of Ireland) didn’t shake fingers today&we seemed at each other&explained what are we going to do?Form of a bizarre feeling. We did this (joined arms). I just received back from India&I failed to shake any palms there. It was uncomplicated. #CoronaVirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/5uTSKTf7bO

— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

Addressing the media at the White House, Trump reported, “We appeared at each other and stated, ‘What are we likely to do?’”. He admitted that it felt a little bit odd welcoming the viewing Irish PM with out a handshake. “You know, it is form of a unusual sensation,” he reported.

“I just bought again from India and I didn’t shake any arms there. It was straightforward,” he included.

Having said that, Trump’s assert of not shaking fingers with any person in India is not legitimate. In the course of his stop by to India previous month, he was witnessed shaking hands with and even hugging leaders on different events — the Motera stadium and a conference with President Ram Nath Kovind, for case in point.

And there are images to verify it.

Listed here is a image of Trump hugging Primary Minister Narendra Modi right after arriving at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on 24 February. Both equally the leaders also hugged inside the Motera stadium the place Namaste Trump function was remaining organised.

PM Narendra Modi hugs Donald Trump at Ahmedabad airport | Image: @narendramodi | TwitterPM Modi and US President Donald Trump at Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad | Image: Praveen Jain | ThePrint

The two leaders not only hugged but also shook arms a number of periods for the duration of the tour.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump with PM Modi in New Delhi | Image: Praveen Jain | ThePrintAt the Namaste Trump function | Image: PTI

The US President also shook arms with President Ram Nath Kovind at the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on 24 February.

President Trump shaking palms with President Ram Nath Kovind | Picture: Praveen Jain | ThePrintUS President Donald Trump shakes hand with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan evening meal | Image: ANI

He also insisted on shaking fingers with Union Minister Amit Shah when he achieved the latter just before the Namaste Trump function in Ahmedabad. When Shah did a namaste initially, the two leaders also went on to shake fingers.

From left to ideal: Union Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi, Donald Trump and Initially Lady Melania Trump | Gif: Manas Gurung | ThePrint

We also located a frame in which Trump was viewed shaking arms with an official in advance of the Motera occasion started.

Trump shakes fingers with an official just before Namaste Trump celebration | Photograph: Monitor shot | ThePrint

Trump was also noticed shaking fingers with journalists at the Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner.

Trump shaking arms with ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash | Image: Display screen shot

As cases of coronavirus cross 135,073 globally, social distancing has turn out to be the new social protocol. Politicians and leaders are also keeping away from handshakes and executing namaste as an alternative.

