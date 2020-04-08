Donald Trump reverses course, supports India’s stance on hydroxychloroquinine – News from India

US President Donald Trump today reversed and endorsed the Narendra Modi government’s stance on hydroxychloroquine, and praised India’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, “I bought millions of doses. More than 29 million. I talked to Prime Minister Modi, a lot comes from India. I asked him if he would let him go? He was great. He was really good. You know that they put it because they wanted it because of India. But a lot of good things come out of it. Many people look and say: you know I don’t hear bad stories but good ones too. And I don’t hear anything that caused death. So it’s not something like … .You know we do vaccines. Johnson and Johnson, they need to test it. Malaria-affected counties don’t seem to affect where it’s common. “

As President Trump talked about possible retaliation against India for hydroxychloroquinine on Monday, the fact is that India had earlier informed the State Department of a change in drug policy.

“We do not want to be in conflict with China when the world faces a pandemic. We have obligations and responsibilities to countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and all those who are addicted to Indian drugs,” said a senior government official.

Even as he praised India’s stance on hydroxychloroquinine, President Trump went after WHO and China, virtually accusing them of keeping the world in the dark over the epidemic.

Who. it really blew him away. For some reason, they are mostly funded by the United States and again in China. We’ll give it a good look. Fortunately, I refused their advice on maintaining open borders to China. Why did they give us such a wrong recommendation?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

He was joined by Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who called for an independent investigation into WHO’s response to COVID-19. He said: “WHO not only failed the American people, but also failed the world with its gross misconduct in response to COVID-19. Dr. Tedros Adgan Ghebreyessus’ apparent unwillingness to hold the Chinese Communist Party even with a minimal attitude of global health and transparency hindered the world’s ability to prevent the spread of this pandemic. It is completely unacceptable that the World Health Organization has become a political puppet of the Chinese government. “

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for a rebuilding of the WHO in his speech at the G-20 last month, as he felt the organization of the 20th century needed serious alteration.

India’s decision to authorize the export of hydroxychloroquinine and other drugs has also welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonar. In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, President Bolsonaro in India compared the supply of drugs to his country as Sanjeevani Booti brought by Lord Hanuman to save the life of Lakshman, brother of Lord Rama on Hanuman Jayanti Day.

