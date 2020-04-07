Donald Trump says China will make agricultural purchases under the Phase One trade agreement, strengthening US farmers

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his support for Beijing’s efforts to implement the first phase of a trade deal that the two sides reached in January.

Commenting on the measures taken by the United States government to protect various sectors of the domestic economy from the effects of coronavirus, Trump said on Monday that American farmers could expect support from agricultural purchases that China will make under the trade agreement.

“As of April 1 … it looks like (China) is buying,” Trump said during a press briefing. “So we’ll let you know how it’s going, but they’re buying 40 to 50 billion dollars of our agricultural product which would have a huge impact on our farmers.”

Trump said he is confident that China will follow “because I know President Xi (Jinping), whom I like and respect, and I think he will honor the agreement he has made with us.”

“In fact, I called earlier, I said, how are farmers compared to China, buying the product as expected?” Trump said, without specifying who he checked with.

“And the answer was” yes, I think so “, but it wasn’t the most positive, but it was starting.”

The phase one agreement runs counter to Trump’s political goals, strengthens Chinese state-owned enterprises

The phase one trade agreement ended tariffs on approximately $ 155 billion of Chinese imports that were due to enter into force at the end of 2019 and halved tariffs to 7.5% on another $ 120 billion in goods. But it has maintained 25% import taxes on Chinese products worth $ 250 billion.

In return, China undertook to purchase at least $ 200 billion in American goods and services over two years from 2017, including around $ 40 billion in agricultural goods.

