Donald Trump Says He Disappoints Georgia Governor Brian Kemp from Reopening: ‘Too Fast’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not agree with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen some businesses in his country but that Kemp, like all governors, “must do what he thinks is right.”

Kemp announced on Monday that he would allow some businesses to reopen immediately on Friday, well before the May 1 deadline suggested by Trump. Among the types of businesses that Kemp said could open their doors are gymnasiums, barber shops, hairdressers and tattoo shops.

“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I strongly disagreed with his decision to open certain facilities that violated the Phase I guidelines for extraordinary people in Georgia,” Trump said in a news briefing on the coronavirus task force on Wednesday.

“Too fast,” Trump continued. “I think this is too fast.”

“I like people who use all those things, spas and beauty salons and barber shops, tattoo parlors, I like them,” Trump added. “But they can wait a little longer. Just a little. Not much.”

Kemp said on Wednesday that although some businesses reopened, everything would not return to normal soon.

“I think one of these things that has gone out of control at the national level is people think we throw the key back into this business and it will be business as usual and not,” Kemp said in an interview with Atlanta television station WAGA .

