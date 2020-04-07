Donald Trump says he ‘knows nothing’ about gay blood reform

US President Donald Trump speaks at a daily meeting at the White House (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Pictures)

Donald Trump has admitted that he has no clue about the FDA’s decision on changing male-to-female blood donation laws – despite being praised by gay Republicans.

Members of the Log Cabin Republicans dropped themselves and praised Trump for his proposed FDA amendment, which allows homosexuals to donate blood if they stop having sex for three months, more than 12 months ago.

The group sent a message praising Trump for “reducing the 12-month sex ban on men who donate blood” – mistakenly pointing to the aforementioned AIDS crisis over the Obama administration, which substantially backed the previous lifelong ban on 2015.

Donald Trump admits he ‘knows nothing about blood transfusions’

However, when asked about the issue by a Washington Blade reporter at a press conference on April 3, Trump seems to have no hope in the matter.

He said: “I don’t know anything about it. This was done by the FDA, the FDA’s skilled people.”

Despite the approval of the President himself, the Log Cabin Republicans continued their claims that Trump was responsible for the move he did not know.

Log Cabin Republicans general manager Charles Moran reiterates his claim that Trump “was the one who” led “the change, telling the Washington Blade:” I agree with my statement that he contributed to this. “

In the meantime, the Human Rights Campaign, a real LGBT + group, said: “LGBTQ people are not in the forefront. They have never been, and no sign will be there.”

Gay Republicans often praise Trump for things he never did

This is not the first time he seems to know anything about the problem he is being praised by the gay Republicans for presiding.

When it was reported that the US would launch a global crackdown on homosexuality in 2019, Trump seemed hopeless at a press conference.

Asked about what he called “the need to distribute globally,” Trump admitted: “I don’t know who you are talking about. We have a lot of reports.”

There has been less and less evidence of the global trend on behalf of the Trump administration, beyond the initial press release.

