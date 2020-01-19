Donald Trump says he was `` ignored '' when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the Ethiopian peace agreement in which he was not involved

Donald Trump claimed that he had “his” Nobel Peace Prize stolen from under him by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia in a bizarre rant during an election rally in Ohio.

The American president appeared to suggest that East African leader Abiy Ahmed – who had received the award for negotiating an agreement to end the bloody conflict between his country and neighboring Eritrea – had been honored for it, adding that he had “saved a great war” because of the intervention.

After berating the mass media as “the real sick” at an event in Toledo on Thursday, Trump turned his attention to the annual award, which was awarded for promoting unity among people around the world.

He said to the crowd, “I’m going to tell you about the Nobel Peace Prize, I’m going to tell you about it. I reached an agreement, I saved a country and I have just learned that the head of this country is now receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. ”

“I said, ‘What, do I have anything to do with this?’ Yeah, but you know, that’s how it is. As long as we know, that’s all that matters … I saved one great war, I saved two. ”

Trump is confused.

Trump did not mention the name of Ethiopia, his Prime Minister, or Eritrea in his short tirade, but inferred that he helped bring peace among nations previously at war.

Mr. Abiy was named the recipient of the award in October of last year and received the award at a ceremony in December.

This came after the Ethiopian leader officially ended a 20-year conflict between the two countries by signing a peace agreement with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in 2018.

The bitter border war between the two nations began in 1998 and although a ceasefire was signed in 2000, tens of thousands of people lost their lives in the fighting.

The new agreement has opened up trade routes and border controls between the two countries.

However, the United States’ influence in the peace talks has been “minimal,” according to former BBC Ethiopia correspondent Emmanuel Igunza.

Instead, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia played a key role in removing barriers to the talks, he told the BBC website.

Trump has previously publicly stated that he “deserves” the award for his efforts to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

But the Washington Post may have discovered the source of the president’s confusion – apparently confusing this deal with one in which the United States is heavily involved in speeding up a project to build dams on the Nile.

Egypt had previously raised concerns about the deal, citing problems with the water flow on which the North African country relies.

The country and Sudan ministers are scheduled to meet in Washington on Monday to report the failure of their latest round of talks.

“He was talking about Egypt and Ethiopia,” said the Ethiopian foreign ministry official.

The official said the Egyptian president had pressured Trump over the disputed dam project, leading the United States to play a role in the talks.

“President Trump really thinks he avoided a war as such … but that was not the case,” said the official.