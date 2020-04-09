Donald Trump says “look” at the pardon of Joe-exotic Tiger King

US President Donald Trump has said he would “look” at the possibility of pardoning Joe-Exotic the Tiger King, who is serving 22 years in prison for his role in the murder plot.

Asked at a White House press conference on Wednesday (April 8th), the US president also admitted he did not see the Netflix show – which documents the increasingly fierce rivalry between Big Cat Exotic Coach and Carol Baskin, CEO of Florida. Big Cat Animal Shelter.

Any pardon can shake the son of President Donald Trump, Jr., who earlier called the Exotics’ sentence “aggressive” after viewing the show in two sessions.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is now falling. Credit: Netflix

“Now I don’t even know what he was accused of … I watched the performance, but still, I don’t know what he was guilty of or not,” said Trump Jr. Sirius XM.

“He doesn’t seem to be guilty of anything. But when they say, ‘We’ve been dating this guy for 30 years,’ I say it looks aggressive.”

When New York’s Steven Nelson referred to his son’s comments on exoticism yesterday, President Trump replied, “What kind of son? It must be Don. I had a feeling it was Don.”

Exotics were jailed in 2019 after plotting to kill Baskin in a horrific murder-by-hire plot.

Their rivalry became bitter after Baskin lobbied American officials to legalize the Big Cats’ Public Safety Act, which would make it tougher on tigers and lions, and put an end to the puppies allowed at Exotica’s own zoo.

Yesterday, Tiger King received the crown as Netflix’s most popular title for the longest time, ranking first in 15 days, according to a release released by the streaming platform.

The work already has a potential sequel, provided by the leading network of crime and justice investigation findings (ID). She will investigate the disappearance of her husband, Carole Baskin.

Orlando Bloom also received tips to play the exotic in a big-screen potential.