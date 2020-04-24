Donald Trump praised the “incredible” recovery of Boris Johnson from coronavirus (photo: AP)

Donald Trump revealed that Boris Johnson sounds “unbelievable” and returns to his former self after defeating the coronavirus. Speaking on Thursday at the White House, President Trump said: “He called me a few days ago. I’ll tell you, that sounded amazing. I was really surprised, I thought it would be like (affects exhausted voice) “Oh, Donald, how are you …”, he was ready to leave. I am very surprised that I can tell you this.

“It’s like old Boris, a lot of energy, a lot of drive. I was very surprised because he called me very close when he left the hospital. I think he’s doing great. He was so smart and energetic. Pretty unbelievable. He is an amazing guy. He is our friend and friend of mine … they are lucky to have him there.

Johnson had a positive coronavirus test at the end of last month and was admitted to hospital early this month after he was struggling to overcome his symptoms. He was then transferred to the intensive care unit due to growing concerns about his health, but he recovered and was released after a week of treatment.

He is currently continuing recovery with the pregnant girl Carrie Symonds and is expected to return to work next month.

Johnson paid tribute to St Thomas’s hospital staff who said “saved my life,” no doubt. The Prime Minister paid tribute to two nurses, Jenny and Luis, “who stood by my bed for 48 hours when everything could go one way”.

Death reports have caused Johnson to be very shaken, amid reports that he is far less willing to end the ongoing blocking of Great Britain, under pressure from some government colleagues who fear that this is crippling the British economy.

He was accused of nonchalance at the coronavirus briefing in early March after he joked about shaking hands with many people during a hospital visit. Over 50,000 people died of coronavirus in the United States, and over 18,700 people died in the United Kingdom.





