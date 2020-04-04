Donald Trump Seeks Shameless Governor Andrew Cuomo As Ungracious

Play video content

fox

Forget politics for a minute … Donald Trump demanding, of all things, gratitude from the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, despite the fact that New York’s health care system is about to break without its phantom tests, ventilators and the President of the PPE have always claimed to be around.

Trump has certainly shaped his daily response to the coronavirus, boasting about the federal response … something sharp, sharp contrast to the thousands of doctors and nurses currently drafting of their will because there is not enough to protect them from the disease.

Trump went on to Cuomo, saying he gave it everything he could imagine … maybe he hadn’t heard about damaged blowers, the ridiculous talk of competition among states for equipment rescue, deficiencies. of masks, lack of tests, and so on.

Trump said Cuomo should be more like CA Gov Gavin Newsom. Here’s the thing … Newsom is a smart guy, and he, like every other leader at this point, knows Trump’s enormous ego needs to be burdensome … or otherwise. Remember, he told Pence not to call the governors of Washington State and Michigan out of gratitude either.

Here’s what clearly outshone Trump. We want leaders who speak, leaders who raise their voices when doctors and nurses in their states become infected and die. We need leaders to stand up to a federal government that DEFENSE does not recommend MAKING a state to impose a house-ordering order … which is the most absurd thing in the whole mess state.

Trump wants the polls, therefore go visit us now. People think Cuomo is a better leader than Trump by a margin of more than 2 to 1.