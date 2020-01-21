Donald Trump sells USA as Greta Thunberg and activists pop leaders

President Donald Trump tried to sell the United States to the global business world, and at an economic conference in the Swiss Alps said that the economic turnaround in America had been “downright spectacular”.

Trump spoke before the historic impeachment process in the US Senate in Washington at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland).

Trump reminded the audience that when he spoke here at the beginning of his presidency two years ago, he said, “I told you we made the big American comeback.”

President Donald Trump praised the U.S. economic boom when he returned to the World Economic Forum in Davos. (AP)

“Today I am proud to say that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom that the world has never seen before,” said the President.

Trump’s attendance at the annual gathering of political and business elites in the Alpine ski area will offer a striking split-screen moment in a presidency they are familiar with.

The two-day Swiss visit will demonstrate Trump’s ability to reconcile his anger at being indicted with a desire to take a leadership role on the world stage.

There was speculation that Trump would cancel the trip due to the Senate trial, but adjutants said he continued to focus on getting results for the American people.

Trump spoke in a room full of economic, economic and political leaders while his own impeachment process is slated to begin in Washington. (AP)

“America is flourishing. America is flourishing and yes, America is winning again like never before,” Trump said before speaking about a newly signed trade agreement with China and an upcoming trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Trump also spoke of record-high unemployment, stock market gains and millions of unemployed.

Trump planned to meet with world leaders and business people after the speech.

Trump shows up for his second appearance at the conference and flies back to Washington tomorrow, which is being used by the impeachment process.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and argues that the Democrats want to remove him from office because they know they can’t deny him re-election in November.

He would be forced to leave office if convicted, but the Republican-controlled Senate is likely to acquit him.

Youth activists speak out against leaders

Four young climate activists – including Greta Thunberg – meanwhile at the forum told the elites that they were not doing enough for the climate emergency and warned them that time was running out.

An apparently unimpressed Greta Thunberg watched Trump deliver his speech in Davos. (AP)

At a panel discussion, the four said they hoped their generation had found their voice and could work with those in power to make the necessary changes to mitigate climate change.

But Thunberg also said that not enough had been done.

“We have to start listening to science and treating this crisis with the importance it deserves,” said the 17-year-old when Trump arrived.

Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement to curb climate change and exchanged barbs with Thunberg through social media.

Before that, Thunberg had given a speech condemning the inaction of the world’s leading politicians to address the ongoing climate crisis. (AP)

“Without treating it as a real crisis, we cannot solve it,” said Thunberg.

She said people are now more aware of the climate issue. “It feels like the climate and the environment are now a hot topic thanks to the young people who are putting pressure on them.”

The other members of the panel were just as energetic and passionate about the effects of global warming and how they play a central role in raising awareness and insisting on change as young people.

“The older generation has a lot of experience, but we have ideas, we have energy and we have solutions,” said Natasha Wang Mwansa, an 18-year-old activist from Zambia who works for the rights of women and girls.

Thunberg was one of four youth activists targeting global leaders and demanding that more be done. (AP)

Salvador Gómez-Colón, who attracted money and attention after Hurricane Maria, which devastated his homeland of Puerto Rico in 2017, said young activists are talking more than just talking.

“We are not waiting five, ten, twenty years to take the measures we want to see. We are not the future of the world, we are the present, we act now. We do not wait any longer.” , “

Thunberg said the time to act was now. Being at the top of the agenda doesn’t mean anything if the world doesn’t get a grip on the climate emergency.

“I’m not the person who can complain about not being heard. I’m being heard all the time,” she quipped.

“But generally speaking, the science and voice of young people is not the focus of the conversation.”

Autumn Peltier, chief water commissioner of the Anishinabek Nation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, said the World Economic Forum was not seeking praise.

“I don’t want your awards. If you want to honor me, reward me with finding solutions and making changes.”

Thunberg cited a 2018 United Nations Scientific Panel report that calculated the amount of additional carbon dioxide that the atmosphere can absorb before the global average temperature rise exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Heads of state and government agreed to try to stay below this threshold when the 2015 Paris climate agreement was signed, but scientists warn that the chances of this will diminish.

Thunberg pointed out that the remaining “carbon budget” to achieve this goal two years ago was only 420 gigatons of CO2, which corresponds to 10 years of global emissions.

Even with a more optimistic calculation, maintaining the global temperature rise below 1.5 ° C would require a massive reduction in emissions over the next two decades.

“These numbers are not everyone’s political views or views,” said Thunberg.

“This is the best science currently available.”

With the Associated Press.