Donald Trump shakes hands with supporters despite coronavirus fears

President Donald Trump confidently extended the hands of Florida supporters Monday, despite fears in Washington, D.C., of the coronavirus spread.

The president landed in Orlando, Florida and headed for a fence line to shake hands with a group of lively supporters, before leaving the airport to attend a fundraiser.

The president spoke about shaking hands during a town hall meeting in Pennsylvania last night, saying “you cannot be a politician and you cannot shake hands.”

“The basic thing is, I’m shaking hands with no one now. I’m proud of it,” he continued. “They are people I love. They are people I want to take care of.”

Trump continues to use hand sanitizer during his meetings with supporters, according to reports.

“While we have called on all Americans to exercise common sense hygiene, we are doing business as usual,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Monday. “I want to remind the media that they are responsible for all the reports.”

Vice President Mike Pence made the headlines Thursday after greeting Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and other officials with a “bump” at Tacoma, Washington airport.

United States Conservative President Matt Schlapp volunteered at his home Monday, revealing he had made incidental contact with a CPAC assistant who tested positive for the virus. Schlapp said he does not experience any symptoms of the virus.

Schlapp was also photographed shaking hands with President Trump during a conference call Saturday afternoon, although the person who tested positive for the virus did not attend the conference Saturday, according to Schlapp.

