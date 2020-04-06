Donald Trump shares concerns about Boris Johnson after hospitalization with coronavirus

Donald Trump expressed his wishes to Boris Johnson after hospitalization with “persistent” coronavirus symptoms. (PIcture: AP)

Donald Trump opened a Sunday press meeting on the subject of coronavirus, sharing his concern for Boris Johnson after hospitalization with Covid-19.

“Before I begin, I want to express our nation’s wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is fighting his own personal virus fight,” said Trump.

“All Americans pray for him. He is my friend. He is a great gentleman and a great leader and, as you know, he was brought to the hospital today, but I hope and I am sure that everything will be fine. ”

“He is a strong man, a strong person,” Trump continued.

The president’s comments appear after Johnson was taken to the NHS hospital late Sunday in London because of “persistent coronavirus symptoms.”

Apparently Johnson will stay in the hospital “as long as necessary.”

(REUTERS credits)

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister was admitted to the hospital today for tests,” said a spokesman for Downing Street.

“This is a preventive step because the prime minister still maintains persistent coronavirus symptoms ten days after a positive virus test.”

Johnson was quarantined at home since he was confirmed to have the virus on March 26. Last Friday, he announced that he would extend his time in isolation if he continued to show symptoms.

The news of Johnson’s hospitalization comes as countries around the world fight to stop the virus. The UK currently has over 47,000 confirmed cases and almost 5,000 deaths after registering 708 new deaths on Saturday.

The United States, a global virus flashpoint, has reported over 336,000 cases and over 9,600 deaths since Sunday.