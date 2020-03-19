Donald Trump signs a coronavirus relief bill worth more than $ 100 million in aid

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the Families’ First Coronavirus Response Act, which sent more than $ 100 billion in help to economically ill Americans with the spread of the Chinese virus.

The president did not sign the bill publicly, as the White House sent a statement from Trump notifying him of passing the legislation.

“The Act makes additional emergency credits and other changes to the law to help the nation respond to a coronavirus outbreak,” Trump said in his statement.

The bill negotiated between chamber spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offers a paid paid emergency, a child care leave, and an extended unemployment benefit. It also allows Medicaid funding for free coronavirus testing and additional funding for food assistance programs.

The bill was passed in Senate 90-8 by Wednesday afternoon, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Republicans to support the bill despite concerns from Republican senators.

“It is a time for urgent bipartisan action, and in this case, I don’t think we have to let perfection be the enemy of something that will even help a whole bunch of workers,” McConnell said.

The Senate is currently drafting another massive-spending bill to rescue the economy, send money directly to Americans, and strengthen businesses struggling with ruin after the virus breaks out.

The White House sought more than $ 1 trillion in funding, as the Senate continues to draft and negotiate the bill as quickly as possible.

“We will be moving here speedily for the Senate, which almost never does anything quickly,” McConnell told reporters on Wednesday.