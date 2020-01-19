Donald Trump speaks at the 101st Annual Meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation

January 19 (UPI) – President Donald Trump will speak on Sunday before the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas.

Trump left Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Sunday afternoon and will speak at the convention at 5:00 p.m. according to the AFBF events calendar.

The President participated in the AFBF Convention, which discussed measures affecting farms and farms for three consecutive years.

His appearance this year came after Trump signed a partial “phase 1” trade agreement with Chinese leaders on Wednesday, and the Senate passed the US-Mexico-Canada agreement and sent it to his desk for approval.

“I will go to Austin, Texas. I will be leaving soon. I always (very) like being in Lone Star State. I speak to our great farmers. They have achieved” Paydirt “with our incredible new trade agreements: CHINA , JAPAN, MEXICO, CANADA, SOUTH KOREA and many others! “Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump is expected to discuss the two deals that have given farmers optimism after fighting over the ongoing trade war with China. Food costs totaled nearly $ 20 billion in 2017, but fell to $ 9 billion in 2018 due to trade tensions.