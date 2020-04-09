Donald Trump States He’ll Look Into Pardoning Joe Unique

Donald Trump has promised to ‘take a look’ into Joe Exotic‘s potential pardoning… And I’m damn shook about it.

All through a press conference, Trump was quizzed about Exotic’s present-day 22-yr sentence for allegedly hoping to employ the service of Carole Baskin’s hitman.

“[Joe is] asking you for a pardon, expressing he was unfairly convicted,” the journo stated. “Your son [Donald Trump Jr.] yesterday jokingly stated that he was likely to advocate for it… and I was wanting to know if you’ve observed the clearly show and if have any thoughts on pardoning Joe Exotic?”

“I know nothing about it,” Trump responded. “He has 22 decades for what? What did he do?”

“He allegedly employed someone to murder an animal-legal rights activist,” the journo said, “but he explained he did not do that and…”

“Do you believe he did not do it? Are you on his facet? Are you recommending a pardon?” Trump then quizzed the reporter.

“I’ll just take a glimpse,” Trump at some point stated.

On SiriusXM’s The Jim and Sam Demonstrate, Donald Trump Jr stated that it’d be “pretty amazing” to see him pardoned: “It does not feel like he was fully innocent of something. But when they’re saying, ‘We’re putting this guy away for 30 years,’ I’m declaring that appears to be type of aggressive.”

Holy shit. Even nevertheless the probabilities are fairly fucking slim for Donald Trump to pardon Joe Exotic, I’m merely shocked at the reality that Trump is getting to generate Exotic-relevant inquiries. What a 2020 mood.

Picture:

AAP Pictures / Sipa Usa Netflix