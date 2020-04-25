Donald Trump stops observing Piers Morgan after being called to the coronavirus theory

Piers Morgan and Donald Trump are on bad terms (photo: Rex / Getty)

Donald Trump stopped following Piers Morgan’s “good friend” on Twitter a few hours after the Good Morning Britain host called him for “senseless” comments from the coronavirus.

The US president seems to be pissed off after Piers said his theory – in which he claims that injecting disinfectants can cure the virus – was “a shameful novelty.”

Piers, sharing the news, switched to Twitter and said: “UPDATE: President @realDonaldTrump stopped following me on Twitter, a few hours after writing this column @DailyMail.”

The mentioned column was entitled: “Bats of President Trump ** crazy theories of” curing “coronavirus are not only shockingly senseless and stupid – they intend to kill people.”

President Trump shocked the world when he made strange comments during a media briefing.

After discussing the US government’s research into how the virus responds to different temperatures, climates and surfaces, he said: “… I see a disinfectant that breaks out in a minute or a minute, and is there a way for us to do something like this?” By injection inside or almost cleaning.

Piers called for Donald for “nonsensical” comments (photo: Twitter)

“Because you see that it gets into your lungs and has a huge number in your lungs, so it’s worth checking out.

“So you’ll have to get medical help, but it sounds interesting to me.”

Needless to say, bleach is not injected.

After announcing it for the first time, Piers wrote on Twitter: “Defending President Trump against floating bats ** The crazy claim that bleach injection can kill #coronavirus is that it is” sarcastic. ”

They were both “good friends” (photo: PA)

“FFS @realDonaldTrump – it’s not a joke. 50,000 Americans are dead and many others will die. Stop this nonsense and be serious. “

Piers still follows his buddy Donald, although he quickly stopped watching.

In his column, the Daily Mail examined many of Donald’s theories and comments about the coronavirus and how it would affect many Americans who are already suffering.

“I don’t find it funny,” he wrote. “In fact, I found his comments breathtaking, silly, reckless and dangerous.

“As I said at the beginning of this column, the President must turn OFF F ** k UP.”

There were more than 52,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the US, with nearly one million confirmed cases.

