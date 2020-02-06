Donald Trump suggests dictatorship in response to acquittal in trial through political trial – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML7df9ecdeee9df81cb1dcc19e23f8097c11%

The president is being called upon to insinuate that he wants to rule the US. UU. More than the law allows in your tweet after you have been declared innocent of allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Donald Trump celebrates the outcome of his political process with another controversial tweet. The president, who was acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday February 5 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, turned to Twitter to publish an edited version of the animated cover of TIME in response to the votes.

The video presents suspected boards for the future Trump election campaign that goes beyond 2020. His version of the animated video ends with a picture of the president standing behind a board suggesting that he wants to keep the United States ruling up to 90,000 before that says “Trump 4eva”.

Since then, many have seen this as a sign that he wants to lead the country as a dictator. “Joking about dictatorships is * so * Funny Donald,” his tweet reacted sarcastically. “You are a shame and a shame, you will never defeat the Republican.”

“My God, he definitely wants to be a dictator. I can’t believe he posted it on his Twitter account, thinking about it, yes, I can believe it,” another wrote. Someone else said, “There goes that dictatorial mentality again. Exactly what you want to see in a president.”

A fourth user commented: “Trump is celebrating by telling us that he intends to violate the US constitution by staying in the White House forever. Every Republican senator who voted to acquit Trump is complicit in all future crimes from Trump. ”

“You cannot tell me that this man is not a real villain,” another said about the president, while others think he is not completely innocent of the crimes he is accused of. “Absolution is no exception, you fool. You are stained with political judgment for the rest of your miserable life,” said an anti-trump in his function.

After two weeks of deliberation, the United States Senate closed the trial on Wednesday, February 5. He was found not guilty of both charges and two-thirds of the Senate found him innocent, meaning that he would remain in office until the end of his first term in November 2020.

