Donald Trump supports Pete Rose’s MLB reinstatement bid

Kjunstorm / Creative Commons

The impact of the Houston Astros scandal involving sign theft is slowly but surely affecting a lot more baseball than just the players and coaches involved. This week, a player who has been banned from the game for decades has taken the scandal as an opportunity to ask Major League Baseball to lift his lifelong ban. That would be Pete Rose, who asked the league to reinstate him.

Rose was banned from the game forever after an investigation revealed he had bet on baseball, including on his own team. This in turn creates the somewhat surreal reality that MLB’s absolute hit leader cannot be anchored in the sports hall of fame.

Now it turns out that Rose has a prominent supporter for his bid. That would be Donald Trump, who The Guardian reports tweeted his enthusiastic support for Rose’s efforts. On Saturday afternoon, the president used social media to advocate Rose’s reinstatement.

Pete Rose played in major league baseball for 24 years from 1963 to 1986 and had 4,256 hits, more than any other player (by a wide margin). He played, but only on his own team, won and paid a decade-long prize. GET PETE ROSE IN THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME. It’s time!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Given the past week, it’s safe to say that this is one of the least controversial statements Trump has made in the past few days. Rose, as The Guardian notes, has made two previous efforts to be reinstated by Major League Baseball; none was successful.

Rose initially denied betting on baseball, but admitted to doing so in his 2004 memoir, My Prison Without Bars, comparing himself to Bill Clinton, who felt a little awkward afterwards even though he claimed that he only bet on his own teams to win. Rose, who is back in the limelight after the Astros scandal, isn’t shocking considering its history, but it speaks volumes about how shaken the baseball community is about the scandal and its aftermath.

