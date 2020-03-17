Donald Trump tags Coronavirus as “Chinese virus”

President Donald Trump described the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” on Twitter on Tuesday, garnering criticism.

The president used the term while addressing critical comments from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Some are strongly affected by the Chinese virus, some are virtually at all,” Trump wrote. “New York is a ‘strong point’, West Virginia has so far zero cases.”

Despite the virus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, critics of the president have accused the anger of being racist in using the term “Chinese virus.”

Trump also referred to the “Chinese virus” Monday night, which promoted that airlines did not pass due to the dramatically reduced travel.

“The United States will strongly support those industries, such as airlines and others, especially affected by the Chinese virus,” he wrote. “We will be stronger than ever!”

Chinese Communist Party propaganda has faded the term as “racist” and “reckless.”

“We call on the United States to stop pointing towards China. The highest priority is the international community cooperate in fighting the virus,” said party spokesman Geng Shuang. “The United States should focus on its highest priority and play a constructive role in international health security cooperation.”

The president also shared a comment on Twitter by radio conservative Mark Levin, criticizing the Atlantic and other American media for saying “China’s propaganda” about the virus.

