Donald Trump takes victory round, shoots Democrats and curses during the White House speech

President Trump didn’t stop anything when he opposed three years of research and democratic attacks – which angrily denounced them the day after the last attempt, deposition, in the Senate.

Trump took his outraged victory round for GOP supporters, celebrated the end of a “very unfair situation,” and repeatedly shot shots at Democrats and rivals in what appeared to be a campaign rally in 2020.

“Now we have that wonderful word. I never thought a word would sound so good. It is called “total acquittal,” Trump said.

He dropped another word when describing the Russian investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“It was all nonsense,” Trump said.

He called Democrats “bad” and “corrupt.”

“This should never happen to another president,” Trump said.

He held up a copy of The Washington Post with the headline: “Trump acquitted.”

“It’s the only good headline I’ve ever had in The Washington Post,” he said.

The Republican-led senate ended Wednesday’s Democrat accusation bid and voted 53-47 and 52-48 against the two House accusations condemning Trump to force Ukraine to investigate alleged corruption involving political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved.

“We went through hell unfairly,” Trump said, adding that he did nothing wrong and his call to the President of Ukraine was “a perfect call.”

The “vicious as hell” Democrats are likely to try to accuse him again, Trump said.

“If they find out that I happened to walk across the street and maybe go up to the light or something,” Let’s blame him, “he said.” So we’ll probably have to do it again, because these people have gone mad. “

The only deviation in the otherwise entirely party-specific vote was the former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, now a Republican senator in Utah, who became the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president from his own party.

When he spoke to Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Trump said, “Say hello to the people of Utah and tell them I’m sorry that Mitt Romney. Sorry.”

Trump said of Romney: “He is a failed presidential candidate … a man who cannot bear the fact that he has conducted one of the worst campaigns in the history of presidency.”

Earlier on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump took a shot at Romney. The president said, “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”

Trump also destroyed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said, “I don’t like people who say,” I pray for you, “if you know that’s not the case.”

Pelosi, who broke up Trump’s State of the Union speech in the Capitol on Tuesday night, called Trump’s attack on Romney “so utterly inappropriate, especially during a prayer breakfast.”

Pelosi also said that Trump’s State of the Union speech she tore “was a manifesto of errors.”

The US has a new president next year, Pelosi predicted.

“That is an absolute necessity for our country,” she said. “For our constitution, for the land we love from the sea to the shining sea, which he degrades almost every day.”

Herald wire services were used in this report.