Donald Trump talks about Joe Exotic Pardon Plea During a Coronavirus talk

Donald Trump promised to “look” at Joe Exotic’s request for forgiveness.

In a press release yesterday Wednesday coronavirus, the president asked a question from a reporter whether or not he was considering it Tiger Kingrequest

Asked questions, the journalist described the Netflix show as “one of the biggest tests during the coronavirus – in addition to these exercises,” which caught the attention of POTUS.

After being told, the former GW Zoo’s son, who was imprisoned by the president, was in love.

“I don’t know, I don’t know about it,” he said. “What does he have 22 years to do? What did he do?”

Journalists then provided a summary of the massacre of Carole Baskin’s murderers who have shaken the country; The president then made a request.

“Do you think you didn’t? Are you on the other side? Can you forgive?” he asked.

Turns out, it was all about deception. Journalists refused to participate and Trump declared a trap. “As a reporter, you can’t do that,” he said with a smile on journalist’s reaction. “You will notice them …”

“Can you leave a pardon?” Trump asked other journalists.

“I’m not consulting with Tiger King,” was the reply.

“I don’t think you will.

He breathed a sigh of relief as he breathed the name of the felon. “Is Joe Exotic acceptable? Is that Joe Exotic?” he repented.

Trump’s prediction is that critics will be critical of his colleagues for honest reflection, as White House Executive Yamiche Alcindor wrote immediately following the exchange: “Tiger King questions the White House. I can’t. “

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the US coroner reported 426,300 cases, of which 14622 were killed.

Question King Tiger in the White House.

I can’t.

– Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 8, 2020

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.