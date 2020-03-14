Donald Trump tested the coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Saturday told reporters that he had a test for the Chinese coronavirus and that the test is awaiting evaluation.

“I also did the test last night and decided that I should rely on the news conference last night. People were asking, ‘Have I done the test?'” Trump told reporters.

Trump said the evaluation of his coronavirus test will only take a day or two to be examined.

The President’s announcement follows after it was revealed that Trump made contact with at least two people who later tested positive for the Wuhan virus.

On Saturday, the White House began testing temperature for reporters to stop the virus from spreading to the White House.

Francesca Chambers, a White House correspondent for McClatchy, reported that “around 11:30 a.m., a man dressed in a non-contact thermometer walked through the White House newsroom and the work, having the temperature of journalists in the building. “

White House spokeswoman Judd Deere said in a statement on Saturday, “With extreme caution, temperature controls are now being performed for people who are in close contact with the president and vice president.”

