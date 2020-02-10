MILFORD, N.H. – A rising Pete Buttigieg made his last throw to Granite Staters on the eve and shot at President Trump and democratic rival Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Early in his get-out-the-vote meeting in Milford addressed Trump, acknowledging the president was also in New Hampshire on Monday. That comment was angered by the lively crowd at Hampshire Hills Athletic Club.

“The President of the United States thinks we are stupid,” Buttigieg said, taking note of proposed cuts to Trump’s budget and saying that the President “is breaking the promises he has made to the American people.”

“But we know, we know that all those broken promises will be accounted for,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg said he reaches as many people as possible, including Democrats, independents and “future former Republicans.”

In a shot at Sanders – the Vermont senator who leads most New Hampshire polls before Tuesday’s vote – Buttigieg, he is “very concerned about the suggestion that you should either be for a revolution or for the status quo.”

Buttigieg also prodded Sanders in health care. Buttigieg said his own care plan would cost about $ 1.5 trillion in ten years.

“Not a small amount, but compared to 20 or 30 or 40 (trillion), or if you ask Senator Sanders, he says it’s impossible to even know how much it will cost,” Buttigieg said. “Ours is specific and it is paid for.”

Buttigieg said he was “Medicare for everyone who wants it.”

“Although Senator Sanders’ ideals are certainly ideals that I think most Americans share, we need to explain at the end of the day how to go from here to there,” Buttigieg said. “And we know there is a gap in his proposals that is $ 25 trillion, larger than the entire size of the American economy. I think the American people deserve answers about how to make sure maths add up.”

Chris Masure, 57, of Manchester, N.H., said he was torn between votes for Buttigieg and former vice president Joe Biden.

Masure said he will vote for Buttigieg on Tuesday because he expects Biden to be the nominee, “so I will vote for both.”

“It is impossible that Buttigieg will win without the African-American vote, but I think he deserves it, so I will vote for him, even if he is not the candidate,” Masure said.

Buttigieg “checks all my boxes,” Masure said, but admitted that “he could use more herbs.”

“Maybe he will get it in 2024,” Masure said.

Jane Parenteau, 56, of Amherst, N.H., said she made her choice between Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was shrinking.

“I’m trying to figure out who is more viable and who represents my views more,” she said. “Pete and Amy are definitely my top two, and I have to make a decision at 6 am.”