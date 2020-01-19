Donald Trump threatens Iranian cultural sites despite concerns of war crimes

President Donald Trump insists that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the U.S. military, dismissing concerns within his own administration that it may constitute a war crime under international law.

He also warned Iraq that he would impose punitive sanctions if he expelled US troops in retaliation for an American air strike in Baghdad that killed a senior Iranian official.

Trump’s comments on Sunday came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Iranian force Quds.

Iran has promised to retaliate, and the Iraqi parliament responded on Sunday by voting to oust US troops based in the country.

These news articles will serve as a notification to the United States Congress that if Iran strikes an American person or target, the United States would respond quickly and completely, and perhaps disproportionately. Such legal notice is not required, but is nevertheless given!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Trump first raised the possibility of targeting Iranian cultural sites on Saturday in a tweet. Talking to journalists on his way back to Washington after his vacation in Florida on Sunday, he doubled, despite international bans.

“They have the right to kill our people. They are allowed to torture and maim our people. They are allowed to use roadside bombs and detonate our people. And we are not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way, ”said Trump.

The murder of General Soleimani sparked outrage in the Middle East, including Iraq, where more than 5,000 American soldiers are still on the ground 17 years after the American invasion.

Waves of President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive in Washington Sunday evening (Alex Brandon / AP)

The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday for a non-binding resolution calling for the expulsion of US forces.

Trump said the U.S. would not leave without being paid for its military investments in Iraq over the years – then said that if the troops were to withdraw, it would strike Baghdad with economic sanctions.

“We will impose sanctions on them like they have never seen before. It will make the Iranian sanctions a bit tame,” he said. “If there is hostility, let them do whatever we do think inappropriate, we’re going to impose sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq. ”

He added: “We will not leave until they have reimbursed us.”

The United States has just spent $ 2 trillion on military equipment. We are the biggest and by far the best in the world! If Iran attacks an American base, or any American, we will send some of this beautiful brand new equipment in their own way … and without hesitation!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

The administration hastened to face the aftermath of the murder of General Soleimani. Although responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, the American strike marked a sharp escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. military may well hit more Iranian leaders if the Islamic Republic retaliates. He answered questions about Trump’s threat to attack Iranian cultural sites, a military action that would likely be illegal under the laws of armed conflict and the United Nations charter.

Pompeo said any US military strike in Iran would be legal.

“We will behave within the system,” said Pompeo. “We have always done it and we will always do it.”

Trump’s warnings rocked some administration officials. A US national security official said the president had taken many people out of the administration and prompted internal calls to other members of the government, including Mr. Pompeo, to clarify the matter. The official, who was not allowed to speak publicly, said clarification was needed to state that the U.S. military would not intentionally commit war crimes.

Mourners surround a truck carrying draped coffins of General Qassem Soleimani and his comrades who were killed last Sunday in the strike of American drones, in the Iranian city of Ahvaz, in the south-west of the country (Mohammad Mohsenifar / Mehr News Agency / AP)

Oona Hathaway, a professor of international law at Yale and a former national security law official at the defense ministry’s legal office, said that Trump’s threat amounted to “a fairly clear promise to commit a crime of war”.

The President’s threats against Iran did little to quell Tehran’s fury over the death of General Soleimani.

Iranian state television has reported that the country will no longer comply with any limits of the 2015 nuclear agreement it had signed with the United States and other world powers. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and stepped up economic sanctions against Tehran – actions that accelerated a cycle of hostilities leading to the assassination last Friday.

The administration also postponed Sunday its questions about the legality of General Soleimani’s strike.

Pakistani Shiite Muslim lights up portrait of General Soleimani at rally to condemn murder (Ikram Suri / AP)

Pompeo said the administration would have been “negligent” in its duty to protect the United States if it had not killed him. He has not provided evidence for his previous claims that General Soleimani was planning imminent attacks on Americans. Instead of arguing that an attack was imminent, he said it was inevitable.

“We saw him continue to actively prepare for what was going to be a major attack – that’s what we thought – and we made the right decision,” he said.

“We continue to prepare for anything the Iranian regime may present to us in the next 10 minutes, in the next 10 days, and in the next 10 weeks.”

Some Democrats in Congress were skeptical.

“I really fear that the President’s actions will plunge us into what he calls another never-ending war in the Middle East. He promised we wouldn’t have that, “said Chuck Schumer, of New York, the best Democrat in the Senate.

Schumer said that Trump did not have the power to engage militarily with Iran and that Congress needs a new resolution on war powers “to control this president.” For Pompeo, “we have all the authority we need to do what we have done so far. ”

Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., Said the administration had violated the Constitution by not consulting with Congress in advance.

Congress staff received their first administration briefings on Friday, and members are expected to be informed this week.

But Trump made clear on Sunday that he saw no reason to warn Congress if he ordered the military to take further action against Iran.

“These press articles will serve as a notification to the United States Congress that if Iran hits an American person or target, the United States will respond quickly and completely, and perhaps disproportionately,” he said. written on Twitter. “Such legal advice is not required, but is nevertheless given!”

Acting quickly to scold Trump for failing to consult Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday evening that the House would present and vote a resolution on war powers this week to limit the President’s military actions against the ‘Iran. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi called the air strike “provocative and disproportionate” and said it “endangered our military, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran “. A similar resolution was presented to the Senate.