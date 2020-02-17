[donald-trump-to-talk-at-mass-anti-abortion-march-for-life-in-historic-presidential-first]

President Donald Trump is to show up at a mass march versus abortion in Washington on Friday.

Mr Trump will converse at the March for Lifetime tomorrow, in what will be the initially appearance by a sitting down president in its 47-year background.

He verified his attendance about Twitter, wherever he shared a video of very last year’s event and commented ‘See you on Friday…Massive Group!’.

See you on Friday…Large Group! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

The march was attended by vice president Mike Pence in 2017, and now Mr Trump will take centre stage.

Organisers say they are ‘honoured’ to welcome the president, and say he has been a ‘consistent champion’ for the motion.

“We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Existence,” stated March for Existence president Jeanne Mancini. “He will be the first president in history to show up at and we are so fired up for him to working experience in individual how passionate our marchers are about lifestyle and shielding the unborn.

“From the appointment of professional-lifetime judges and federal staff, to slicing taxpayer funding for abortions in this article and overseas, to calling for an close to late-time period abortions, President Trump and his Administration have been reliable champions for existence and their support for the March for Everyday living has been unwavering.

“We are grateful for all these pro-everyday living accomplishments and glance forward to attaining a lot more victories for lifetime in the foreseeable future.”

Related marches get area throughout the earth, with the Uk version using to the streets of London on Saturday, June 13.