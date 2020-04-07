Donald Trump tops reports from HHS Inspector General’s report

President Donald Trump Monday challenged White House reporters who questioned him about a report issued by the Inspector General’s Office for Health and Human Services that he reported shortages in coronavirus testing.

“What’s her name?” Trump told Fox News reporter Kristin Fisher that he was asked about the report.

“I don’t know his name on the top of my head,” Fisher replied.

HHS Deputy Admiral for Health Brett Giroir said the Inspector General’s survey was conducted March 23-27, and said he was not informed of the situation. the problem until he saw it in the media this morning.

Test numbers, Giroir said, had improved dramatically in recent days, making the GI survey obsolete.

“Give me the name of the inspector general,” Trump said. “Could there be [sic] politics on this?”

ABC News reporter Jon Karl answered the question about the inspector general, saying that the HHS inspection office was run by Christi Grimm.

“It could still be your opinion. When was she named?” Trump asked.

Karl admitted he did not know when he was named Inspector General.

“Let me know when she was named, right?” Trump responded.

Later in the briefing, Karl admitted that Grimm was serving in the administration of former President Barack Obama.

“Oh, you didn’t tell me! … there’s a typical fake news deal,” Trump replied to Karl. “You are a third-party journalist, and what you did was a disgrace.”

Trump continued, “Thank you, Jon. You never will,” and asked another question.