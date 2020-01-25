Donald Trump US adopts new rules to limit birth tourism

The Trump administration will introduce a new policy that will make it more difficult for foreigners to travel on U.S. soil to ensure that their children become American citizens.

The new rules will enter into force on January 24, according to a CNN U.S. State Department cable that was sent to embassies around the world on Wednesday.

The White House announced on Thursday that the US State Department “will no longer issue temporary visas (B-1 / B-2) to foreigners wishing to enter the United States for” birth tourism ” . “

US visitors will be denied a temporary visa if it is determined that the “primary purpose” of the trip is to obtain US citizenship for a child through birth in the United States, as stated in a regulation released on Friday State Department is provided. The rule does not apply to the 39 countries – most of which are in Europe – that are part of the Visa Waiver program. This was confirmed by an official from the State Department in an information meeting with reporters on Thursday.

Find out which travelers come to the United States to give birth

During this call, the official made efforts to explain the specific ways in which the new rule could be enforced and how effective it was.

According to the official on the call and the diplomatic cable, consular officials have been told that they cannot directly ask a woman if they are pregnant.

“You should not ask a visa applicant if he is pregnant unless you have a specific reason to believe that he is pregnant and wants to give birth in the United States. You should document that reason in your case notes,” said the Electric wire .

“Of course, you shouldn’t ask all female applicants (or certain subgroups of applicants) whether they’re pregnant or trying to get pregnant.”

State Department official said that the “concrete reason” for discussing the issue may be that the applicant states that he is traveling to a medical procedure – one of the options already included in the application.

“That would trigger much of this interviewing of applicants,” they said.

The officer did not deny that the officers could use visual cues as part of this reasoning, and despite repeated questions, did not directly say whether a consular officer could ask a woman whether she was pregnant if she looked pregnant. You said that officers should not ask for a pregnancy test.

Although the White House statement said that the change in the rules “is necessary to improve public security, national security and the integrity of our immigration system”, the official could not give a concrete example of a past threat to national security that as a result of “birth tourism.” Instead, they stressed that the change “closes a gap that creates a vulnerability”.

CNN reported earlier this week that this policy should be announced shortly. A State Department official told CNN that the rule change should address national security and law enforcement risks.

As a rule, the US State Department “does not believe that visiting the United States for the purpose of obtaining US citizenship is” a legitimate activity for a child. “

The rule applies specifically to “B nonimmigrant” visas issued to temporary visitors for business or tourist reasons.

In addition, the regulation requires that visa applicants applying for medical treatment in the United States must demonstrate their treatment modalities and demonstrate that they are able to pay all of the associated costs.

“This is the first realization that it is not okay to use a visitor visa for the purpose of ‘birth tourism’, so it has symbolic strength in this regard. At the same time, it is not a very effective way to go after the birth tourism industry “said Sarah Pierce, policy analyst at the Institute for Migration Policy.

A “very uncomfortable position”

According to Pierce, the regulation presents several challenges. It puts consular officials in the “very difficult position of having to decide whether to believe that someone will soon give birth or not,” she said.

Pierce also pointed out that most people do not admit that they intend to use a visa to obtain citizenship for a child, she said.

In addition, these types of visas are granted for a period of up to 10 years, so someone can apply to enter the United States long before they become pregnant or intend to become pregnant, Pierce said.

“A much more effective way would be to take care of the industry itself,” she said.

While the United States government does not specifically target “birth tourism”, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention publishes the number of births in the United States annually for foreign women living abroad.

According to CDC data, about 10,000 such births have been recorded each year in recent years.

The U.S. State Department estimates that thousands of children are born to this type of business traveler and tourist each year in the United States. The US State Department recognizes that it is “difficult” to provide accurate estimates. The State Department official had no estimate of how much “birth tourism” cost US taxpayers.

The United States has also taken legal action against people who are believed to benefit from the “birth tourism” industry.

Last year, the Justice Department charged three people with “birth tourism” companies that served Chinese customers in Southern California. It was the first time that a lawsuit has been filed with a U.S. federal court for this practice.

The charges resulted from a raid on dozens of “maternity hotels” in 2015, often upscale homes, where mothers had to pay $ 15,000 to $ 50,000 for childbirth in the United States.

On Thursday, Acting ICE Director Matt Albence said his agency would continue to investigate “birth tourism” cases and investigate how they had done so before, but did not comment on future plans.

“The investigations we are now carrying out are the same as those that we carried out under the Obama administration, the Bush administration. I was hired under the Clinton administration. The laws generally have not changed with what we do do, “he said, repeating that the State Department deals with issuing visas.

“If we have information about groups or information about people who could come and try to take advantage of these rules, we definitely share that information and work closely together,” he said.

The White House said on Thursday that the new regulation would close a “blatant immigration gap” and protect the United States from the national security risks posed by this practice.

By acquiring a child’s US citizenship through “birth tourism”, foreigners can help that child “bypass the controls, standards, and procedures” that are normally performed when someone wants to become a US citizen through the naturalization process State Department.

In 2018, President Donald Trump vowed to end his birthright citizenship by order of the executive, even though lawmakers immediately took action against his statements.

Tom Jawetz, vice president of immigration policy at the Center for American Progress, said the regulation “encourages” officials to use their authority to discriminate based on gender and age by refusing a visa based on the possibility that a person could give birth in the United States.”

“By creating a” rebuttable presumption “for people who are considered to be potentially childbearing by a single consular officer while in the United States, the rule would almost certainly make it more difficult for women, especially women of skin color, to enter United States to get tourist or business visas. The bill is just this White House’s recent effort to reshape immigration policies to harm women, “he added in a statement.