Donald Trump votes to investigate Wuhan Lab, Coronavirus mice

President Donald Trump told the White House on Friday that the United States would continue to investigate the origin of the coronavirus.

Recent reports have questioned whether the virus could be from a Wuhan virology lab studying bats, rather than a bat sold in a Wuhan wet market.

Trump did not confirm or deny any theory, but acknowledged that he was aware of the reports.

“It seems like it makes sense, they talk about a certain type of bat, but this bat was not in that area, if you can believe, that’s what they have been up to now, they are bats,” Trump said.

Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson asked Trump about a $ 3.7 million NIH grant to the Wuhan virology laboratory during the Obama administration in 2015.

“We have been told that if there is a grant in this area, we look at it literally an hour ago; and also in the morning, we will end this grant very quickly,” said Trump.

He added, “Who is president then, I wonder?”

A reporter asked Dr. Fauci if the virus was “somehow artificial” in a laboratory. Fauci cited a study that said that coronavirus sequences were “fully consistent” with the features of a virus that mutated and passed from animal to human.

The president also contested the death toll in China, saying reports said critically that the United States had the largest number of coronavirus deaths in the world.

“We do not have the majority of deaths in the world; the largest world must be China, it is a massive country, it has gone through a huge problem,” Trump said. “They have to have the maximum.”

Trump said China’s announcement that it was increasing the death toll by 50 percent was for Wuhan City, not the entire country.

“It’s what it is,” Trump said. “What a sad state of affairs.”

