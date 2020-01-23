Donald Trump will speak during the mass anti-abortion march during the historic presidential premier

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a mass march against abortion in Washington Friday.

Trump will speak tomorrow during the March for Life, the first appearance of a sitting president in 47 years.

He confirmed his presence on Twitter, where he shared a video of the event from last year and commented on “Rendez-vous Friday … Big Crowd!”.

Vice President Mike Pence attended the march in 2017, and now Mr. Trump will take center stage.

The organizers say they are “honored” to welcome the president and say that he was a “constant champion” of the movement.

“We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual Walk for Life,” said March for Life President Jeanne Mancini. “He will be the first president in history to attend and we are delighted that he will personally live the passion of our walkers for the life and protection of unborn children.

“From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal public servants, to the reduction of taxpayer funding for abortions at home and abroad, to the call for an end to late abortions, President Trump and his administration have always have been champions of life and their support for the Walk for Life has been unwavering.

“We are grateful for all of these pro-life achievements and look forward to achieving more lifetime victories in the future.”

Similar marches are taking place around the world, with the British version on the streets of London on Saturday June 13.