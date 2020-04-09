Donald Trump will take a look at Pardon for “Tiger King” Joe Exotic

President Donald Trump said he will examine forgiveness for “tiger king” Joe Exotic, the subject of a popular wildlife Netflix documentary.

“I’ll take a look,” Trump said when asked about the case, New York Post reporter Stephen Nelson.

Trump acknowledged he knew nothing about the case, but said he would take a look.

Joe Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison on two counts of murder and 17 counts of wildlife.

“I know nothing, do you have 22 for what?” Trump asked. “What did he do?”

Nelson revealed that the “Tiger King” was in prison after being convicted of paying a man to kill a woman’s rights activist.

“Do you think he didn’t? Are you on his side?” Trump asked. “Do you recommend a pardon?”

Nelson said he would not back down, to maintain his journalistic integrity.

He told the president that one of his sons joked about a possible forgiveness for Joe Exotic on Twitter.

“It must be Don,” Trump smiled, referring to Donald Trump Jr.

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. he joked in an interview with Sirius / XM that he “would generally” be in favor of a pardon just to provoke a media reaction.

“Maybe not right now, but I can usually be in memory,” said Trump Jr. “And just to look frankly at the media reaction to this thing. It would be incredible to see it ultimately. “

