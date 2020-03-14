Donald Trump working with Democratic governors to fight the coronavirus

Major Democratic rulers and President Donald Trump face the challenge of fighting the coronavirus together despite their political differences.

Some Democratic rulers have praised the administration’s efforts, notably with Vice President Mike Pence, but others have criticized the president’s general response to the virus.

California Governor Gavin Newsom praised Trump’s assistance in managing the cruise ship with coronavirus-infected passengers, and noticed a long phone call with the President.

“He said everything he could have hoped for, and we had a very long conversation and every thing he said that followed,” Newsom said when asked by journalists about how he was working with the president.

The vice president’s office told Breitbart News that Pence has had a good relationship with Democratic rulers, citing Newsom as an example.

“In the direction of President Trump, Vice President Pence has talked regularly with Democratic governors, senators and representatives to update them on coronavirus efforts throughout America,” Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, told Breitbart News. “Efforts on the President’s coronavirus have gained support from across the country, including the California Newsom government.”

In the liberal podcast Pod Save America, Newsom said that Democratic governors viewed the scarcity of tests as a common point of frustration, but also praised the federal government for providing effective online resources to the public.

“We are all frustrated by test protocols,” he added, adding, “This is still an impediment to fully testing what we want in total numbers.”

But the President’s relationship with the other rulers remains mixed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris have appeared on CNN to talk about the virus, but at times it seemed to allude to the president’s management of the crisis.

“This is not political. You will not do this on Twitter. This is government, girl. This is about it,” Cuomo said in an interview with his brother, without specifically calling for Trump. “This is the mobilization, the skill, the expertise to run a government.”

Last week, Trump denounced Andrew Cuomo and his brother for trying to weaponize the virus and attack it politically.

“No mixed messages, just the political armor of people like you and your brother, Fredo!” Trump wrote after Andrew Cuomo last Sunday criticized the administration’s “mixed messages.”

No miscellaneous messages, just the political armor of people like you and your brother, Fredo! https://t.co/NqH4pHfuwt

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

The president recently praised Andrew Cuomo’s decision to quarantine an area in a New York suburb in response to a virus outbreak.

“You see what they do in New Rochelle, which is good, quite frankly.” That’s right, “she told reporters at the White House on Thursday.” But it’s not applied. She’s not very strong. “

Despite Trump describing Washington’s governor Jay Inslee as “snake” last week, the governor has crushed personal criticism.

“We are very pleased with the federal government helping us right now,” Inslee said during an interview on CBS News’ Face The Nation on Sunday. “I don’t care what Donald Trump thinks of me and I just have a case of ignoring it.”

Insle’s office was praised for Pence’s communication skills during the crisis.

“The vice president has made himself available to governors on a regular basis, has periodic reviews and advanced the ball on some key issues we have asked the federal government, including expanding who can be tested,” said Counsel Casey Katims told the New York Times.