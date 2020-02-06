Donald Trump’s arrogant response to the acquittal

Donald Trump’s first tweet after his acquittal showed that Democrats could be frustrating a few months before this year’s U.S. elections.

The tweet was an animation of a fake TIME Magazine cover with signs saying ‘TRUMP 2024’, ‘TRUMP 2028’ and beyond, going up to ‘TRUMP 2048’.

This number then rises dramatically in the tens of thousands, before ending on “TRUMP 4EVA”.

The arrogant response shows that Trump does not back down after the removal and subsequent acquittal in the Senate.

Following the landmark decision, Trump also castigated Republican Mitt Romney after the Utah senator voted against him on one of his impeachment charges.

Republican senators voted largely in accreditation to acquit Trump, relying on a multitude of reasons to keep him in power: he is guilty, but his conduct was not flawless; his July telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine was a “perfect call”; there is an election in 10 months and it is up to the voters to determine its fate.

For Trump, there was a crucial message to be drawn from his acquittal: even in times of maximum political peril, it was his Republican Party.

One day after Trump avoided talking about impeachment in his State of the Union address and argued that he had kept his 2016 campaign promises, the president had already decided to use impeachment as a rallying cry for 2020.

Trump tweeted after the vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement Thursday at noon to “discuss our country’s VICTORY on the impeachment hoax!”

I will make a public statement tomorrow at 12:00 am from the @WhiteHouse to discuss the VICTORY of our country on the hoax hoax!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

The president’s allies sent dizzying tweets spurting on his accusers and Democrats.

The leader of the parliamentary minority, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Posted a video of him tearing up the impeachment articles. And White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted an animated GIF of dancing Trump.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the president and a senior White House official, said in a message: “This factual fever and this inconsistent and ill-conceived process has finally ended and the president has been legitimately acquitted. It is time for our country to move forward. Together. “

Now that their hoax is over, maybe the Democrats can actually come to the table and try to do some work for the American people for a change … but I won’t hold my breath. pic.twitter.com/tuU7yx288u

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

The White House released a statement following Trump’s acquittal.

Here it is in full:

Today, the Democrats’ mock impeachment attempt ended with the full justification and exoneration of President Donald J. Trump. As we have always said, he is not guilty. The Senate voted to reject the baseless impeachment articles, and only the president’s political opponents – all Democrats and a failed Republican presidential candidate – voted for the fabricated impeachment articles.

In what has now become a constant tradition for Democrats, it was yet another witch hunt that deprived the President of his due process rights and was based on a series of lies. Representative Adam Schiff lied to Congress and to the American people with a totally fabricated statement on the President’s phone call. Will there be no retribution? President Nancy Pelosi also lied to the American people about the need to quickly pass the impeachment articles they dreamed of, to sit there for a month before sending it to the Senate. Democrats in the Senate continued to clarify their political motivations – Representative Schiff proclaimed that the questions “cannot be decided at the polls” – proving once again that they think they know better than the voters of this country. All of this Democrat effort was aimed at reversing the 2016 election results and interfering with the 2020 elections.

Throughout this totally corrupt process, President Trump has managed to advance the interests of the United States and has remained focused on the issues that matter to Americans. He has spent his time winning real victories for the people of this country, and the Democrats – again – have nothing to show for their fraudulent schemes. The President is pleased to bring this final chapter to the shameful behavior of Democrats in the past, and looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of the American people in 2020 and beyond.

