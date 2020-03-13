Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response Team has a Facebook group for Jared Kushner, Carly Kloss’ parents and physicians.

Earlier this week, Politico reported that Donald Trump was awaiting a decision on whether or not Jared Kushner of all people would make an emergency declaration of coronavirus until he could finish his research. Trump has taken Kushner in charge of the entire host, with virtually no qualms with any of them, from the Middle East peace brokering to the opioid crisis. And now for some reason Trump has given him a major role in managing coronavirus.

Very cool to learn that the White House is treating the public health crisis as Jared Kushner’s senior thesis https://t.co/VSVSA4IUQz

– Kylie Cheung (@kalitscheng) March 11, 2020

Can’t believe we’re still waiting for Jared Kushner to finish reading 25 books on Coronavirus.

– Complete Frontal (@FullFrontalSymbi) March 12, 2020

Jared Kushner, however, is completely unfit to play any role in this process. And he seems to know it, so he’s looking for outside advice. But since it’s Jared Kushner we’re talking about, he’s not going to a regular specialist for that advice. Instead, according to a new report from Politico, he went to supermodel Carly Kloss, an emergency physician, to his brother-in-law and father.

Instead, Kloss went to a Facebook group for ER doctors and told his members, “I now have a direct channel to the people in charge at the White House.”

“What would be your recommendation if you were in charge of the federal response to the epidemic. Please respond only solemnly, he wrote in a now deleted post in the “Bad Ass Fucking Doctor Emergency Room” group.

After allegedly receiving several hundred responses, Klaus told the group, “I have reviewed your reactions tonight in patients and before sending it I will summarize what I have been sending to Jared for peer review.”

He later said, “Jared is reading now.”

If you are concerned about the US response to this global pandemic, I guess we can all stop worrying now that former real estate developer, Carly Kloss’ dad and ER doctors are doing a lot of work on Facebook. Oh, and Mike Pence is a real dream team.

Trump dismissed the entire specialist federal pandemic team and put Jared Kushner in charge. Jared’s plan is obviously to ask his brother’s wife’s father on Facebook if anyone can help.

This is a disaster. https://t.co/OyqGaQzwTG

– Ken Trendendas (@CentreMades) March 13, 2020

This is absolutely incredible. Jared Kushner has the entire federal government, with every health crisis calling to him and calling out to the planet, and his brother-in-law is researching epidemiological reactions for him on Facebook. Co / PWByiaqsKS

– Gary Legum (@GaryLegam) March 13, 2020

You are about to become a surgeon general in the United States and Carly Kloss’s father’s Facebook group is above you on the organizational chart since you have wisely claimed that Trump was healthier than you

Just imagine

– Darth ™ (@ substantial) March 13, 2020

(Politico, via image: Drew Angler / Getty Images)

