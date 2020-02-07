Donald Trump’s impeachment case, Fallout acquittal

Donald Trump’s impeachment ended with a reminder of why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had resisted the idea for so long – an acquittal that everyone saw, followed by a bombastic victory for the president and an increase in his election numbers as the campaign 2020 officially started.

It is now up to the Democrats to decide how to navigate the legislative and political landscape that helped them redesign.

Mr Pelosi’s national television, which copied her copy of Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening, underlined the sharp atmosphere that will make political cooperation on all issues more difficult. House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Holds a press conference the next morning President Donald Trump’s impeachment ended in acquittal at the Washington Capitol. (AP)

Major legislative compromises have always been difficult this election year, but the impeachment campaign only exacerbated the bitterness of the partisans and made progress less likely.

“Because we have to,” said Maryland’s Steny Hoyer, chair of No. 2 of the House of Democrats, when asked how Congress and Mr. Trump could work together on health and other issues.

He added: “I would be stupid to be optimistic because we haven’t done that yet.”

The Democrats must also decide how vigorously the investigation should continue, including with regard to impeachment: Trump’s efforts to pressurize the Ukrainian leaders to support his re-election by defaming rival Joe Biden.

How the acquittal went

The GOP-controlled Senate exonerated Mr. Trump from both impeachments on Wednesday, with Utah Sen Mitt Romney being the only legislature to oppose party law.

Former White House national security advisor John Bolton may still have harmful information about Mr. Trump and has expressed his willingness to testify when summoned.

House Justice Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Told reporters Wednesday that House House panels were likely to summon Bolton and would also be chasing other Trump probes.

“If you have a lawless president, you have to put that in the foreground, you have to emphasize that,” said Nadler.

When he spoke to reporters at the White House on Friday (local time), Mr. Trump resigned again and argued that his impeachment should be removed from the Congress minutes.

He also claimed he was ready to work with Democrats, but then accused the elected party leaders of suffering from the “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

“You have a bad case,” said Mr. Trump.

“That was seen the other night (Pelosi) tore up the speech. It was terrible … so disrespectful to our country.”

He added that the Democrats were “not constructive people”.

Even as they think about the path, neither Ms. Pelosi nor the Democrats who control the house suspect that they have decided to indict Mr. Trump.

Ms. Pelosi stood for months as a bulwark against impeachment as the mood for impeachment rose steadily, but when Mr. Trump brought the negotiations with Ukraine to light in September, the locks were opened.

“Once the Ukraine happened, we had no choice but to continue,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.

“And if we hadn’t acted,” added Welch, “politically, there would have been an enormous price to pay.”

While this is a popular view of the Democrats’ dominant liberal wing, many believe that overemphasis on the Trump investigation may fuel the Republican narrative that overstretched Democrats are obsessed with persecuting him.

They are also concerned that they could keep Democrats from focusing on paperback questions that could help them take control of the house in the 2018 elections.

“I hope this is a sideline and the big show is that we are working on issues such as healthcare and infrastructure for the American people,” said Rep Lou Correa, D-Calif., Co-chair of the Blue Dog Coalition, which represents around 25 moderate house democrats.

It is at least as difficult to assess the political impact of impeachment before the November elections.

Democrats say that despite Mr. Trump’s acquittal, the trial drew attention to his dirty behavior and forced the GOP senators to give him when they pronounced him free.

They say this will weaken their reelection offerings from GOP senators in swing states like Colorado, Maine and Arizona.

“This underpinned the view that Trump is unethical and lacks integrity,” said democratic pollster Geoffrey Garin.

“And it has exposed a number of Republican senators as hackers thanks to the President and Mitch McConnell,” the Senate Senate majority leader from Kentucky is keen to target Democrats.

Republicans respond that efforts to electrify GOP voters just a few months before election day, citing a Gallup poll showing Mr. Trump with a 49 percent job approval rate, the highest of his presidency.

They say Ms. Pelosi made tactical mistakes that exposed the Democrats’ impeachment campaign as an obvious political exercise, weakening more than two dozen Trump-won district Democrats.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers a speech to the media before Marine One leaves Washington, DC, to exit the southern lawn of the White House. (EPA)

“The president has his highest approval rating since he was in office,” said majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“As an election observer who views polls in certain Senate races, I can tell you that each of our people in difficult races, each of them, is in better shape today than before the impeachment process began.”

As the Republicans replied

The Republicans were particularly critical of the House Democrats’ decision to stop fighting in court to obtain testimony and documents.

Democrats said they stopped such efforts because Mr. Trump could have spent months in litigation, effectively derailing the impeachment efforts.

The Republicans said the decision made it easy to portray the Democrats as less concerned with serious investigations than with politics.

“They haven’t even bothered to pull all the stops,” said Scott Jennings, a longtime McConnell political advisor.

Many Democrats say there was no way to stop the Republicans from complaining that the investigation was political and lacking evidence.

“You would have said if you had provided more evidence,” said John Lawrence, Pelosi’s chief of staff for eight years, which ended in 2013.

And while Democrats gathered convincing evidence against Mr. Trump, they made the mistake of believing that they would win by turning broadly to voters, said Brendan Buck, a GOP advisor who advised Congress leaders.

The Republicans prevailed by arguing against conservative GOP supporters, a tactic that pushed Trump’s presidency forward.

“Democrats seemed to be playing by the old rules and the president by the new rules,” said Buck.

A moderate house democrat said Democrats facing difficult re-election campaigns from Mr. Trump’s districts believe that Ms. Pelosi has made tactical decisions that could endanger her.

MEP Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, is seen in Statuary Hall before President Donald Trump addresses the State of the Union chamber in the House of Representatives. (Sipa USA)

This also includes her one-month delay in officially submitting the house’s impeachment articles to the Senate.

This promoted the GOP’s argument that the efforts were political, said the democrat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

This democrat said the legislature also reflected on Ms. Pelosi’s decision to sign the impeachment articles and distribute pens as a souvenir to colleagues.

The Democrat said voters in their districts often used this television ceremony as evidence that the impeachment was politically motivated.

“They read as follows:” I’m not just an ordinary Democrat, I’m going to reach across party lines, “said former representative Tom Davis, R-Va., Who once headed the House GOP campaign organization.

“And this is where they accuse the President.”

One thing many parties agree on: by November, the impeachment process could be replaced by other issues and likely lead to a general referendum on Mr. Trump.

“I expect the public to deal with kitchen table problems very quickly,” said former representative David Obey, D-Wis.