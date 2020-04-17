Donald Trump’s support for WHO’s financial aid could affect Africa

On April 14th, The first batch of World Health Organization medical supplies arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. From here, nearly a million faces, goggles, gloves and gowns will be sent to medical staff and paramedics to major locations throughout the continent.

They are desperately needed as countries across Africa are bracing for the outbreak of coronavirus outbreaks that have infected at least 2.1 million people worldwide. Many are not prepared for respiratory disease without any treatment and no effective treatment; in Burkina Faso until April 9, there are 11 air carriers due to a population of 20.9 million. Sierra Leone has 13 wind turbines for a population of 7.9 million, and the Central African Republic has only three for 4.8 million. For them, the designs will come as easy as possible – and maybe others welcome the good news.

But it was only on that day, that there was bad news for the body that brought this stuff. President Donald Trump, accusing the WHO of failing to investigate the spread of coronavirus, has announced that he will limit US funding to the organization for 60 to 90 days, according to a study. From his home in Boston, Richard Wamai watches Trump’s day-to-day conversation with fear. Wamai, a Kenyan public health expert who runs a global health and disease research center at Northeastern University, told TIME that Trump’s decision could not come at a worse time for public health. ‘in the southwest of the world.

One of Waiwa’s ongoing programs in East Africa has been canceled due to COVID-19, he said. It is intended to investigate the development of Leishmaniasis, a neglected disease that infects some of the world’s poorest people, and has received support from WHO. “With this lack of funds, we can expect that these neglected illnesses will be further neglected,” he said in a telephone interview on April 15.

It is not yet clear what Trump’s decision will be. But veterinarians, NGO workers, and public health experts across Africa have warned that any threat to WHO funding will not only harm the weaker countries’ health systems in killing COVID- 19, but it is also harmful in the fight against certain infectious diseases. the possibility of becoming an epidemic.

Heather Teixera, Health and Advisor at the International Committee of the Red Cross, said, “would undermine the ability of countries already ready to respond to the 19-member bloc, and accelerate the outbreak in these areas.” countries, and ultimately the outbreak has spread, ”she said.

Related Articles

Stay up-to-date on the growing threats to global health through our online coronavirus newsletter.

The WHO is no stranger to criticism from the United States and other governments. In 2010, he was criticized as well British Medical Journal and the Council of Europe on its recent outbreak of the 2009 H1N1 virus, which declared an outbreak despite the outbreak. When Ebola devastated Africa in 2014, the United Nations was criticized for its response. In a study published in The Lancet the following year, an independent panel of global health experts concluded that delays in international response and lack of leadership were the cause of “suffering and death.” ‘

Questions have also centered on how WHO treats coronavirus, particularly in its controversial message about the severity of the disease. But experts say the time to tackle these questions should follow, not a time of disaster. “Every minute, every hour, every bandwidth dedicated to diplomatic talks takes time away from doing what we need to do to combat this global epidemic, from getting the right information, testing and getting the tools that “They’re right for the places that need it most,” said Gayle Smith, CEO of the World Poor and World Health Organization, Campaign ONE. Donating money to WHO now, Smith added, “is a journey. dangerous and expensive. “

It is difficult to decide immediately on the 60-90 day notice period that Trump announced. Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, WHO has upheld 94% of COVID-19’s $ 450 million subsidy this year, so it will not be possible to disrupt the project in the short term. It is also not clear whether the freeze will extend to voluntary contributions from the United States, or the use of its membership only. Hours after Bill Gates denounced Trump’s decision to reduce aid in the middle of the disease as “dangerous as it sounds” his foundation announced it would contribute $ 150 million to coronavirus charities in world.

But in the long run, a reduction in funding will no doubt be felt. The United States contributed $ 400 million to the WHO in 2019, almost 15% of its total budget. Currently, the United States accounts for 27% of polio eradication services, 23% for medical emergency response and response, 19% for preventable diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV / AIDS , malaria, according to J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president at the National Center for Research and Research. “All of these, presumably, are on the fence,” he said at a press conference on April 16.

The Story of Pornography

Looking For Hope: Society by TIME 100 on Navigating Our New Truth

Here’s advice from Margaret Atwood, Sundar Pichai, Stephen Curry, Tsai Ing-wen and others on the effects of vomiting and diarrhea.

Many believe the freeze would result in a major withdrawal of international health organizations under the WHO program. As of February 7, the White House has contributed to reducing the United States’ contribution to WHO as part of a $ 3 billion cut in U.S. health care spending across the agency. As of April 14, the United States had nearly $ 100 million in membership fees.

The impact of such efforts will be felt in the southern world, especially in Africa. The continent has more than doubled the budget for each of the five regions administered by WHO worldwide, and nearly 60% of the budget focuses on limiting the spread of the disease.

Asked at a press conference on April 16 about the ruling, WHO’s Africa director Matshidiso Moeti acknowledged that suspending US funding could make a number of statements. It will “make significant strides in areas such as eradication of polio … and other more effective programs for the treatment of diseases like hepatitis, malaria,” she said.

Ebola is one of the most important diseases that can be spread. Since the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2018, more than 3,000 people have been infected. On April 10, just three days before the Ebola outbreak was announced in the DRC, a case was reported in Beni.

Although the WHO has been criticized for its response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014, no organization has the expertise to tackle these types of public health problems. Lisa Bos, director of public relations for World Vision, said: “When it comes to cholera, Ebola, tuberculosis and other diseases, WHO is at the forefront of monitoring.” “WHO is the only one in the world that can balance the world’s health problems.”

At present, WHO’s ability to tackle these issues has been hindered as countries accelerate the spread of coronavirus infection. Wamai said, “Right now, because of CVID-19, we are seeing a ceasefire campaign for measles and polio, and malaria and cholera interventions,” Wamai said.

The concern now is that the shortage of funding could mean these cutbacks stop contracting and start expanding. “This is really the worst thing that can happen, in the worst of times,” he said. “We are doing a great job of transmitting the disease in Africa, and it is now becoming more difficult.”

Please send suggestions, guidance, and news from the first line to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Joseph Hincks at joseph.hincks@time.com.

.