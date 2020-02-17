[Donate canned goods for $5 admission on last day of Florida State Fair]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[donate-canned-goods-for-$5-admission-on-last-day-of-florida-state-fair]

Getty Premium Image -WFLA Use Only

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although there’s only one day left of the 2020 Florida State Fair, it’s not too late if you still want to go!

On Monday, the fair is hosting its Fair Cares For The Hungry Day. By donating two or more canned or nonperishable food items from Publix at the gate, you can receive $5 fair admission before 6 p.m.

The Florida State Fair is trying to beat last year’s Fair Cares For The Hungry Day record of 11,000 pounds of food collected.

The gates will open starting at 9 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled

Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies: 20-year-old man drowns after kayak capsizes at Dunedin Causeway

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine’s Day

Thumbnail for the video titled

How dirty is your wristwatch?

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss