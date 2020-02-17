[donate-canned-goods-for-$5-admission-on-last-day-of-florida-state-fair]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although there’s only one day left of the 2020 Florida State Fair, it’s not too late if you still want to go!

On Monday, the fair is hosting its Fair Cares For The Hungry Day. By donating two or more canned or nonperishable food items from Publix at the gate, you can receive $5 fair admission before 6 p.m.

The Florida State Fair is trying to beat last year’s Fair Cares For The Hungry Day record of 11,000 pounds of food collected.

The gates will open starting at 9 a.m.

