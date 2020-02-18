[Donations in honor of Faye Swetlik carry on to pour in]

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Caughman Harmon Funeral Property tells ABC Columbia Information they will protect the full cost of 6 year outdated Faye Swetlik‘s funeral.

Three independent GoFundMe pages established up for to help the family members to assistance them throughout this time.

At past verify, the total of the web pages mixed have raised a lot more than $eight thousand pounds.

A memorial account has also been set up for Swetlik at any Wells Fargo Bank, all you have to do to donate is say Faye’s name.