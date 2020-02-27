donghyun-talks-about-protecting-friendship-with-boyfriend-customers-and-his-hopes-as-an-actor

Donghyun confirmed his transformation from idol to actor in a pictorial for BNT Intercontinental.

On February 26, the media outlet released images from Donghyun’s shoot, which captured Donghyun’s carefree, attractive, and warm photographs.

In an accompanying interview, Donghyun began by speaking about his birthday. He mentioned, “I was preparing on keeping a fan meeting for this birthday, but it was delayed thanks to COVID-19.”

As for his a short while ago produced OST “My Enjoy Now” (literal title), he claimed, “I bought to do the job on a song for the to start with time soon after becoming a member of a new agency. It is various from my first singing design and style, so I paid out a large amount of notice though recording. The lyrics talk about a little something that is fully comprehensible, and my courting model in real everyday living is comparable to this song.”

Boyfriend disbanded in May well 2019 immediately after debuting together in 2011. “It wasn’t uncomplicated choosing to go from an idol to an actor,” he mentioned. “It’s lonely when going someplace or consuming, but I’m not shedding tears, since the company employees acquire superior care of me.”

When requested about meeting up with Boyfriend users, Donghyun replied, “We meet up the moment or twice a thirty day period. There’s some regret that we did not get to hold a last concert.” Describing 1 of their most unforgettable concepts, he reported, “My beloved thought was for the tune ‘Witch.’ We received our initially win with that song. Now that time has handed, a good deal of too much to handle thoughts that I felt onstage are the most memorable.”

Donghyun began branching out as an actor although selling with Boyfriend. He unveiled, “I appeared in musicals and dramas whilst functioning as an idol, but it was not looked on favorably in the beginning. There are now quite a few great idol-turned-actors in musicals, and there could possibly be some remaining prejudice, but it is alright. That is some thing I will need to do the job on.”

“People close to me say that I appear kind, but that my eyes sometimes seem frightening or odd,” he reported. “So I I obtained comments that I’d match perfectly with a psychopath or evil character. I want to attempt these roles as nicely.” He ongoing, “I want to check out a distinct character which is not an extension of characters from prior projects. I want to be acknowledged for my acting techniques. I observe the people all over again on my mobile phone, follow in my individual way, and movie monologues.”

Donghyun named some recent dramas he loved seeing. “I was just lately definitely into tvN’s ‘Crash Landing on You.’ Hyun Bin was the epitome of a melodrama character, and he’s actually fantastic at acting. I want to do a very good task like him if I surface in a melodrama in the future.”

Following naming Namgoong Min as a person he hopes to get the job done with, Donghyun explained, “I want to resemble him in how he immerses himself into his character even with enjoying a job which is reverse of his image. He’s a senior I respect and want to resemble.”

As for modifications that appear with age, Donghyun mentioned, “There is not really a variance between 20s and 30s. If I had to name just one, it would be that it genuinely reveals if you grow to be a little bit negligent on actual physical self-care.” He then mentioned, “My desire was a pianist when I was youthful. My mates at the time said their foreseeable future dreams had been to be a soccer participant or the president. My pals designed pleasurable of me when I wrote down pianist as my long run dream. But I liked audio due to the fact I was young, so I believe I nevertheless would’ve pursued audio even if I did not become a singer.”

Donghyun shared a touching story about a admirer. “It’s a sad story, but there have been two grandmothers who were being always existing wherever I went,” he mentioned. “But 1 of them did not arrive 1 day. I believed to myself, ‘Why isn’t she coming? Did she start out liking a person else?’ but I discovered that she handed away. I was so stunned that day. Immediately after that incident, my depth of thinking modified.”

Describing his hobbies, the actor reported, “I’m into drawing these days. My head feels healed and tranquil when drawing, so I’m making an attempt to draw a large amount. I also want to seem on SBS’s ‘Law of the Jungle.’ To the contrary, I like being thrown into the wild.”

He also critiqued his personal overall look, declaring, “There are situations when I come to feel glad and periods when I don’t. I experience glad when I just take superior treatment of myself, wear excellent garments, and get excellent success. But if I obtain a very little pounds or truly feel like I didn’t consider treatment of myself, then I really don’t come to feel content. I truly then begin to self-mirror.”

Talking about his strengths, Donghyun explained, “My favourable way of thinking. I did not have an optimistic character, but there’s a option that I uncovered for the duration of tough times while planning to come to be an idol. Even in terrible conditions, I try out to glimpse at it from a good viewpoint.”

Conversing about unforgettable remarks, he uncovered, “There were being the most when I appeared on KBS’s ‘The Device.’ There was a remark that said, ‘Don’t steal the spots of younger youngsters. You’re expired.’ I never have the working experience to just ignore malicious responses but. But I’m trying to imagine of malicious opinions as curiosity.” He included, “There have been regular [slumps] just after the finish of KBS’s ‘The Device.’ While the procedure is significant, it’s true that the results are extra important. There had been so several challenging times.”

Donghyun is recognized for his playful interactions with followers. “People could imagine that I’m indifferent and do not watch, but I actually love checking [my work],” he mentioned. “I read all of the messages, comments, and letters that are despatched to me. But the lovers question, ‘You did not read the letter yet again.’ My cause and motivation for operating is fans’ interest and appreciate, so I generally come to feel grateful.”

He concluded, “When the time will come where by I ask myself, ‘Are you satisfied and happy now?’ I hope there will be a time where I can confidently remedy, ‘I’m happy.’ I want to develop into an individual who can share that with a lot of persons.”

Check out far more photographs of Donghyun underneath:

Source (one)