[Donna Brazile Shocks Fox’s Ed Henry By Telling Ronna McDaniel ‘Go to Hell!’]

Previous Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile instructed her Republican counterpart Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell” immediately after the formal said the DNC has “rigged” the 2020 main in opposition to Senator Bernie Sanders.

Brazile, now a Fox Information contributor, spoke to Ed Henry and Sandra Smith on Tuesday, and she was asked for her thoughts on McDaniels’ commentary previously in the system on the probable for a brokered Democratic convention.

“It’s major toward possibly a brokered convention, which will be rigged from Bernie if those people superdelegates have their way on that second vote,” McDaniel stated, echoing rhetoric from President Donald Trump.

Brazile was far from amazed:

To start with of all, I want to talk to my Republicans. Remain the hell out of our race! Remain the hell out of our race! I get sick and drained, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans convey to me and the Democrats about our course of action. 1st of all, they do not have a course of action. They are canceling primaries. They have winner get all. They never have the sort of democracy that we see on the Democratic aspect, and for individuals to use Russian conversing factors to sew division among the Us residents, that is stupid. So Ronna, go to hell!

Brazile’s remarks drew gasps from Henry, but she charged on and recurring “No! Go to hell!”

“I’m fatigued of it, Ed. We are not making an attempt to avoid any individual from becoming the nominee,” she continued. “If you have the delegates and earn, you will win. This notion that somehow or a further Democrats are out there making an attempt to place hurdles or roadblocks ahead of one particular prospect, which is silly. I know what’s likely on. They are afraid of Democrats coming alongside one another to defeat Donald Trump.”

Brazile slammed the president for his component in peddling the declare that the Democrats are out to undermine Sanders:

To infer that we are hoping to avoid a single candidate more than one more, that is not taking place. If there is any evidence, Madam Chairwoman, any proof, Mr. President, that we’re striving to in some way or a different transform this system for just one prospect, display the evidence!

UPDATE – 12: 22 p.m. ET: McDaniel has issued a reaction to Brazile:

It’s ok, @donnabrazile. I’d be having a undesirable working day way too if my social gathering was even now hopelessly divided. Converse of a brokered conference and the DNC trying to end Bernie definitely hit a minimal near to home. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March three, 2020

Enjoy earlier mentioned, by using Fox News.