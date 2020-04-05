Donny van de Beek gives Man Utd hope during the summer transfer

Donny van de Beek admits that he has no contract with Real Madrid (Getty Images)

Manchester United hoped to race against Donny van de Beek after midfielder Ajax revealed he had no deal with Real Madrid.

United are strongly associated with moving to the Dutch national team, while Real Madrid eagerly played the 22-year-old as an alternative to Paul Pogba.

Van de Beek, who remains an integral part of Ajax’s midfielder, insists he is not preparing to move to Madrid and has left the door open for a potential change to Old Trafford.

“My mood at the club must be good. How much do they want me? “Said Van de Beek to Helden.

Donny van de Beek says he wants to guarantee time spent in the next club (Getty Images)

“But I also have to adapt to the system that is playing and of course I also want to have an overview of the minutes of play.

“Playing in the sun is always pleasant.

“But no, I certainly haven’t started taking Spanish lessons yet.

“I told no one yes, everything is still open.

“I know what I have here, I am loved in Ajax and I love Ajax.”

