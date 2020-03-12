Donovan Mitchell Has Coronavirus, 2nd Jazz Player to Test Positively

Breaking News

– The Utah Jazz says the entire team and staff have been tested and Mitchell and Gobert are the ONLY people tested positive.

“Oklahoma health officials tested all party members traveling to the Utah Jazz, proving a more positive outcome for a Jazz player,” the team said.

“We work closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path forward.”

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player / personnel to positively coronavirus out of 58 tests conducted Wednesday night. The remaining tests remained negative.

NBA star Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 – AKA coronavirus – just hours after his partner with the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert, was diagnosed.

The 23-year-old All-Star did not publicly comment, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski states that players seem to be pointing Gobert’s finger without taking proper precautions.

“Jazz players privately state that Rudy Gobert is homeless in the locker room touching other players and their property,” Woj said … “Now a Jazz colleague is being tested that’s positive. “

Members of the media were furious with Gobert too after he mocked his hands at full mics and recorders while talking to reporters last week (before he was formally diagnosed).

Thunder and Jazz both headed to the locker rooms as refs reportedly awaited confirmation from the league to start the game. pic.twitter.com/aJk6CK5QzK

Of course, due to Gobert’s health condition … Wednesday night’s Jazz vs Thunder game was posted minutes before tipoff and both teams clashed while the players were in locker room.

The NBA is already dressed time was suspended – and there are rumbling plays that could go on in August … but for now, the league’s execs are trying to figure things out.

Coronavirus tolerance is ruining the sports world – many major events have been eliminated or posted … including La Liga soccer games, ATP tennis tournaments and more.

As we first reported, Charles Barkley called for The NCAA cancellation the March Madness tournament … but so far, it’s been a long time coming.

