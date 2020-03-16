Donovan Mitchell says he is asymptomatic of coronavirus

In the days since he tested positive for the new coronavirus, Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell says he has not experienced any symptoms of the pandemic.

Mitchell conducted his first public interview since testing positive for coronavirus on March 12, speaking with ABC’s Robyn Roberts during the March 16 issue of Good Morning. In that interview, Mitchell repeatedly said that he showed no symptoms or signs of the virus and that he has been quarantined since being diagnosed.

“The most important thing for me is to stay in isolation and to be alone,” Mitchell said. “I have no symptoms, which is a unique situation.”

“I keep joking around with people asking me if you tell me I can play a seven-game series tomorrow, I’d be ready to hook you up. I’m really blessed to have the opportunity.”

Utah Jazz defenseman Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, posted a video update on his condition.

Mitchell’s case came after his team-mate, All-Star center Rudy Gobert, became the first confirmed coronavirus case in the NBA on March 11. In addition to Mitchell, Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood, who faced Gobert in Utah on March 7 on the road victory: He is also said to have coronavirus in the news that surfaced over the weekend.

Over the weekend, both Gobert and Mitchell posted videos throughout the NBA to update fans about his condition. In his video, Gobert says he “feels a little better every day, quote” and encouraged fans to use intelligent hygiene practices to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert offers an update on how he feels and encourages fans to use intelligent hygiene practices to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

In Mitchell’s video, he said he feels “good,” “and” taking the right measures, “in isolation.

“I’m asymptomatic. I have no symptoms,” Mitchell said in Monday’s edition of Good Morning America.

“I could walk down the street. If it weren’t for the public knowing that I was sick, you wouldn’t know. I think that’s the scariest part of the virus: You can look good, be nice and never be know who you are. They can talk to and with whom. They will go home. “

Utah Jazz & # 39; Rudy Gobert jokingly played reporter’s microphones at a press conference, shortly before positive testing for coronavirus (courtesy KUTV images)

Before leaving a media session at Shootaround in Salt Lake City on Monday before a game against Detroit that night, Gobert played all the recorders who were set before him at a table the reporters covering the Jazz were using.

“You know, there’s not much we can do now,” Gobert said at that hearing when asked about how teams are dealing with the virus. And a minute later, before a side door ran out, he touched all the recorders.

It is not known whether Gobert is responsible for Mitchell contracting the virus, or vice versa. On Friday, Gobert posted on social media to apologize for his actions and wrote, “I have gone through so many emotions since learning about my diagnosis … mainly fear, anxiety and shame. The first and foremost thing is that I wanted to talk, I publicly apologized to the people who put me in danger. At that time, I had no idea I was infected. “

Mitchell told him Good morning america I had seen Gobert’s posts and videos online. However, he said he needed some time to overcome his anger after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

“To be honest, it took me a while to relax. I read what he said and heard what he said. I’m glad it’s good, I’m glad it’s going well,” Mitchell said. . “I’m really happy, to be honest, Robyn, it’s just that, I hate to say it, just the two of us and it wasn’t the whole party at the end of the day. Neither he nor I have kids at home: I have some teammates that They have kids, some staff members who have kids at home. So I’m glad we were able to keep them as much as possible. “

Mitchell says he has spent his time quarantined playing NBA 2K20, watching movies and seeing highlights of himself from college in his NBA days. However, none of those things reproduce the joy of playing games.

“I think while the basketball world saw yesterday, some of the guys are looking at their old highlights,” Mitchell said in the interview. “I’ve been doing a lot of it. I’ve seen myself in college, I’ve seen myself throughout the NBA … it’s like going back to good memories, but losing the game. You miss playing in front of some of the fans the best in the world in the NBA. “

Mitchell made it known during Good Morning America, quot; interview that he will help pay for lunches at the Granite School District in Salt Lake City. The program, which the team announced Monday, will allow district students to receive a free meal after schools attend a shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we all navigate the challenges that have arisen with COVID-19, there are many people affected,” MItchell said in a statement released by the team. “My mother’s education career made me appreciate kids and the importance of academics, and I want to make sure kids can continue to eat while they can’t go to school.

“Our community is strong and unified and to see how people have come together during this time I am proud to represent this great state.”

Under this program, any child under the age of 19, including preschoolers, can report to a specific location and eat for free. During regular school days, vulnerable students receive food in programs largely funded by the federal government. This partnership between Mitchell and Granite School District helps address service gaps while the school is out of session and for students who generally do not qualify under federal guidance.

The Granite School District is one of the largest in Utah, with 88 schools serving 67,730 students in Salt Lake City. Granite serves some of Utah’s most vulnerable children, including a large population of refugee students.

