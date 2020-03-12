% MINIFYHTML5406717ecc7052b5e5339f9239cad2d311%

% MINIFYHTML5406717ecc7052b5e5339f9239cad2d312%

Following Rudy Gobert’s positive coronavirus test (COVID-19), all Jazz players were quarantined and evaluated Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

% MINIFYHTML5406717ecc7052b5e5339f9239cad2d313 %% MINIFYHTML5406717ecc7052b5e5339f9239cad2d314%

According to reports, only one other Jazz player tested positive: All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

% MINIFYHTML5406717ecc7052b5e5339f9239cad2d315%

% MINIFYHTML5406717ecc7052b5e5339f9239cad2d316%

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for coronavirus, league sources told ESPN. Jazz players privately say Rudy Gobert was neglected in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player / staffer to test positive for coronavirus from the 58 tests administered Wednesday night. The remaining tests were negative.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

M M MUCH: What can come next for the NBA after the Gobert Positive Test?

“Following on from yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials praised all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming an additional positive result for a Jazz player.” said a statement from the team released Thursday. “We are working closely with state officials of the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best way forward.”

The NBA announced Wednesday that it will suspend the season indefinitely following Gobert’s diagnosis. The league has postponed the planned Jazz-Thunder game in Oklahoma City, as well as the Pelicans-Kings game to be played in Sacramento.

Gobert faced criticism before the positive test for playing jokes with recorders and microphones the day before. The Utah Department of Health determined that the incident was a “low risk exposure”, adding that only people who had close contact with Gobert are considered “at risk of developing COVID-19 symptoms.”

The 27-year-old center-back felt “strong and consistent”, and was prepared to play the Thunder if his test turned negative, according to Athletics’ Tony Jones and Shams Charania. In a separate statement, Jazz said the infected player (the player was not identified as Gobert) is “currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City.”

ESPN’s Royce Young reported early Thursday morning, the Jazz players were still in their hotel and could have two charter planes ready to travel back to Utah, one for positive test players and one for negative test players.