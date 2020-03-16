Donovan Mitchell’s ‘Don And To Lace Up’ Days After the Positive Trial of COVID-19

Breaking News

The Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell says he felt ZERO signs of coronavirus days after testing positive for infection … in fact, he went down to return to TOMORROW court.

As we reported earlier … Spida tested positive for COVID-19 after her teammate Rudy GobertThe health conditions eventually put the NBA’s entire season under wraps last week.

After giving a brief update on social media, the 23-year-old described his past few days as having “Good Morning America” ​​- out of solitude – and said he felt completely fine. which is healthy.

Donovan Mitchell says he has no clear symptoms of coronavirus and feels he will play a series of 7 games tomorrow:

“If it’s not public knowledge that I’m sick, you wouldn’t know it. And that’s the scariest part of this virus.”

“There was no fever, no symptoms like this and I was blessed to be okay,” Mitchell said. “Now, the biggest thing for me is staying alone and keeping to myself.”

“I keep joking when people keep asking me that if I tell you I’m going to play a series of 7 games tomorrow, I’m ready to go.”

Mitchell said it had been “cool” for some time after Gobert’s positive test … but he admitted he was glad his other colleagues were not affected.

In fact, Gobert apologized because he didn’t care about COVID-19 before he was diagnosed. Remember, he joked that he touched so many mics and recorders at a press conference. Gobert said he now understands that he needs to prioritize the matter and donate more than $ 500k in relief efforts.

