Don’t beat Blair Cobbs to fight Samuel Kotey on Valentine’s Day

RINGSIDE 19/01/2020

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated Candidate Welterweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (13-0-1, 9 KOs), promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, meets Samuel Kotey (23-2, 16 KOs) from Ghana, Africa.

The 10-round battle will be played on February 14, 2020 as part of Ryan Garcia’s card against Francisco Fonseca at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, which will air live on DAZN at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

“I’m looking forward to returning on such a great card,” said Blair Cobbs, who is headed by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannley. “I have trained very hard and I know that all my hard work will pay off. My body feels great and I look sharp in the sparring. I’m ready to take this guy out. ‘

“We are excited about how Blair Cobbs ‘career progresses,” said Hannely, Cobbs’ manager. “He has an incredible resume and has already defeated some of the best undefeated fighters. With every fight he gets better and better. I expect big things from Cobbs this year and it all starts on Valentine’s Day. “

Cobbs had a phenomenal year in 2019, defeating undefeated fighters Ferdinand Kerobyan and Steve Villalobos, as well as Robert Redmond Jr. and Carlos Ortiz Cervantes. Cobbs’ last four opponents had a combined record of (40-5-3, 32 KOs), making Cobbs one of the most battle-hardened welterweight rivals.

“Blair has all the means to become world champion,” said Brandon Woods, Cobbs’ coach. “He defeated great opponents and did it in an entertaining style.” I see that Blair achieved some incredible goals in 2020 and I know that he did everything in the gym to do his best on the upcoming fight night. ‘

“I love what I do,” continued Cobbs. “I’m ready for another great year and continue to have a great, entertaining show for the fans. It’s Blair’s “The Flair” time baby, WOOOO!