Don’t believe your ears: how music from TV and movies influences you

Naz Khanjani is not a serial killer.

But when she sadly told a colleague of the candidate for Bachelor NZ that “all these girls are not there for Jordan”, the public could have been forgiven for thinking that she was a step away.

While the reality TV star has raised her suspicions to the single Jordan Mauger, the musical score – still present in most movies and TV, but especially in the genre of reality where it helps transport the viewers in real life situations – became haunting, with a hint of horror.

Then, when the intimate chat ended with a Khanjani cup – alone, in a different outfit and without any other context – mimicking the shooting of a shotgun, it filled up psycho .

Actress Janet Leigh, like Marion Crane, in the famous shower scene from the movie Psycho. Photo / Getty

In Alfred Hitchcock’s classic, Janet Leigh’s character, Marion Crane, is stabbed to death by a serial killer as he takes a shower, a scene covered with a film score, so arresting him has become synonymous horror over the next six decades.

But Khanjani did not dispatch his rivals in search of love to the tar pits – Crane’s ultimate destiny. It just cast a little shade.

Cue a strident music a few centimeters from the howling violins, violas and cellos so well known to the greatest success of the master of suspense.

Khanjani remembers watching the scene, and others on the show, where “they made the music so scary or so bad when I was on TV.”

“I was really trying to warn Jordan because I saw what happened when the cameras were missing, but they added music to it, they added the montage and it got a lot worse … it definitely changed public perception. It makes it even more dramatic.

“You are not [aware of the score] but it actually has an impact. I know this because even looking at it, knowing how it all ends, I found that it changed mood somewhat for me too.”

Naz Khanjani was not always impressed by the musical score used during his scenes of the second season of The Bachelor NZ. File photo / Norrie Montgomery

Khanjani’s experience comes as no surprise to reality TV expert Dr. Rosemary Overell, a long-time fan of the genre, who has used his influences for his academic career at the University of Otago.

“Even if Psycho is a film made beyond yours and my generation everyone knows this theme. It is part of our cultural imagination, so obviously the association of this music with this candidate implies that she is a psycho, the other girls think she’s a psycho. “

A crescendo of string instruments piercing the ears helps our minds to draw a conclusion about what we see because we are conditioned to associate it with certain results, says Overell.

“It depends on having these cultural benchmarks that we almost hardly even think about unconsciously.”

“If you know music, it doesn’t do its job”

So what Khanjani heard while looking at the screen is nothing new.

In fact, it’s really old – much older than a romantic reality show or even a classic black and white made two generations ago.

A well composed score giving a boost to the narration before the invention of the film itself.

In fact, according to musicologist Dr. Gregory Camp, it is difficult to say exactly when the practice started, because people are still inspired by previous traditions.

Dr. Gregory Camp, of the University of Auckland, is a musicologist. Photo / provided

Musical scores influenced audiences long before moving images moved from novelty to the multi-billion dollar mass entertainment they are today.

“Going back to the very beginning of the history of film music, before there was dialogue in the films – because they had not yet understood how to synchronize it technically – music was used as the primary mode of communication, and that connects to the earlier history of opera and ballet. “

Takapuna composer Marshall Smith has been composing music for film, television, computer games, talking books and business for over a decade.

He and his business partner The Sound Room, Tom Fox, approached reality TV production companies, but were told that the shows used music from the production library.

“Custom music for reality TV would be scarce. Maybe Grand Designs, MasterChef. It depends on the size of the brand, The Bachelorette [franchise] is huge; they probably have existing content.”

Marshall Smith, film and television music composer at The Sound Room, talks about composition for reality TV. Video / Michael Craig

Whatever the project, the score almost always reflects the director’s vision. Usually a final cut of the film or broadcast arrives, sometimes with a reference track containing music from other films as a guide, or with notes indicating where the score should reflect a particular emotion.

“We have a little bit of language, so if they say we want it to be big, we know what they mean, or if they say they want it private, we know it.

Marshall Smith, general manager of the Sound Room. Photo / Michael Craig

“So often, music works in contrast … if you know about music, it doesn’t do its job very well. You are there to support the action on the screen, not to bother you.”

Smith is used to people who don’t quite understand his job.

“When someone says,” What are you doing? “and I say,” I write music for television “and they will say,” What do you mean? I say, “Well, do you know all these programs that you watch? There’s music through them “and they say,” Oh, okay. “

The villain, the hero, the lover, the fighter

Reality TV is “literally colored by numbers,” says Smith – impulses for tension; warm and soft orchestral music for romance.

“He says:” Oh, it’s a romantic moment “,” Something thoughtful is going on here “,” tension “,” drama “.

“I think people come home from work and want to die, and music helps do half the work for you.”

Camp has no doubt about the impact of a score – from the biggest blockbuster of films to the cheapest reality TV offer – on the public.

“She has a huge influence. The music … tells us what the visual might not tell us, about who is supposed to be considered the bad guy, who is the hero, who is the lover, who is the fighter, because over the years we’ve developed a series of codes.

“So the low double bass note means imminent fate or the high violin means romanticism. Composers can use these tropes, these expectations, to tell us very quickly what we should think of the characters or the situation.”

The Jaws Score is a famous example of a bass double bass used to signal an impending doom. File image / provided

And don’t expect big differences between fiction and reality TV scores, they’re similar, and that’s the point.

“The idea is to make what we consider reality [TV] as engaging as a drama or a scripted comedy.”

So, if you closed everyone’s mouth, could you follow the story with only visuals and music? Probably, said Camp.

“Especially in reality TV, much of the playing time is accompanied by music.”

How it’s made

Sunday’s Herald tested Camp’s commentary by watching the 90-minute opening episode of The Bachelorette NZ with the Auckland academic.

The camp is gone – the music, and with it the clichés – hardly stopped, starting with repetition models of solo guitar “really simple, mainly with three chords”, helping to introduce the bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster.

“They present this vision of her as down to earth, because obviously the public is supposed to identify with her,” says Camp.

The arrogant pretender Liam Cochrane, on the other hand, arrives at the screen on the electric guitar, while the unfortunate Brendon Vanstone, abandoned the first week, sees his opening verbal flub musically marked.

The electric guitar was used as background music when confident The pretending Bachelorette NZ Liam Cochrane was presented on screen. Photo / provided

Competitors can expect much more from this; unlike fiction or comedy, reality TV would be “pretty boring” without musical accompaniment, says Camp.

“You would just watch awkward people be awkward. Adding music makes it a comedy, or hides it, and keeps the flow going.”

Several other shots can be found in the score, including the use of semitones, the smallest interval in Western music, while singles compete for high-level dog status.

The most dramatic music is recorded for the ceremony of the roses, when Nakhid-Schuster decides which of his suitors will remain.

Movie-style music from superheroes tells the viewer “this is really important,” says Camp.

“[Composer] Hans Zimmer is the big influence. This is what I call the “Hans Zimmer chugga-chugga” [style]… it gives the impression of forward movement.

The superhero style score told viewers of Lesina Nakhid-Schuster that the rose ceremony in The Bachelorette NZ “is really important,” says a music expert. Photo / TVNZ / Matt Klitscher

But not everyone gets a rose.

“Oh, sad piano music,” said Camp, as three suitors are dispatched in their suitcases.

He is not a fan of Bachelorette NZ, but can appreciate the craft that was used to mark the show.

“As cliché as it is, you need to know what the clichés are, in order to follow them and keep enough interest so that you keep looking at it for an hour and a half.”

And given that, in most of the reality shows he has seen, the score “is not really supposed to be noticeable”.

“It’s more like an underlying current that quietly tells us what to think. And how to feel the scene.”

The fastest sense

So how can we be influenced by the music we hear, but not make it?

It is thanks to our rather agile hearing system.

Not only does it never take a break, it’s also busy filtering different hearing streams, says hearing researcher Dr. David Welch.

“So while we are consciously watching the main action of a television program, there will be parts of our brain that will monitor the background music and these music signals will be made available to our brain. and it will activate other areas of the brain that know what this air is.

“When you recognize something, you activate in your brain a whole network of associations … which [can] color your experience of the main action.”

Our hearing system is pretty amazing, said researcher Dr. David Welch. Photo / provided

Hearing is also our fastest sense, probably evolving as a warning signal for distant ancestors who could not light a torch to see predators in the dark.

Our hearing system recognizes sound in 0.05 seconds, compared to the quarter of a second at least required for the brain to process visual recognition, American hearing neuroscientist Seth Horowitz told American media Radiolab.

Our brains also detect changes in sound occurring in less than a millionth of a second, Horowitz told Radiolab.

This is all very clever, but not necessarily fair.

For example, in the past, some American reality shows often used hip-hop music to focus on black candidates, but that is changing, says Overell.

READ MORE:

• Bachelorette star criticizes candidate for three comments

• Episode seven of the NZ Bachelorette: Quinn displays her sexy talent, Conor goes all that Mr. Darcy and Glenn reaches the top of Glenn

• The fourth episode of Bachelorette NZ: Lily McManus joins, Liam boasts and Glenn asks for a trio

• The Bachelorette NZ episode two: spilled champagne, farts and collabs

A lecturer at the University of Otago, Rosemary Overell is an expert on reality TV. Photo / File

She did not notice any difference between how male and female reality TV candidates were treated by the program’s scores.

“It would be something to think about: how some candidates might be associated with little muzaks or particular [musical] motives. Over the past 10 years, the media industry has become more aware of things like sexism and racism . “

If this happens, says Overell, the candidates may not even be aware of themselves, which is why it’s important to “take a break, think about it … and unpack these things that we don’t not even notice.

“Because it’s often the very things that produce unequal power relations. It’s a bit insidious. But the reason we don’t notice them is because we know them so well, so without even too much think about it, we would collapse Naz [the killer]. in Psycho], which is a little crazy to collapse.

“But this little hook of music puts this association there.”

Keep an open mind while watching reality shows, says Naz Khanjani, candidate for the second season of Bachelor NZ. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Khanjani knows the kind of music she would have preferred to hear when the scene was broadcast in the country – something sweet, to reflect what she was doing.

“They should have made me look like the nice person trying to warn Jordan, but they did it completely the opposite by mixing this music, showing certain songs. I hate to say it, they did a very good job to make me look bad. “

She has a simple message for viewers of a television genre to which she was once addicted, but which she now avoids.

Have a laugh, but also keep in perspective what reality TV shows – you might not be able to see and hear what you think you are.

“Just be a little more open-minded.”

.