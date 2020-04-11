Don’t bother voting. Stay at home’

Leftist Alec Baldwin tweeted on Friday telling President Donald Trump’s supporters that they would “just stay home” on election day.

“I have some voting tips for many who are fighting Trump. I picked it up from Trump himself,” said Baldwin. “Just stay home. You know, in your heart, he’s an incompetent idiot and a self-seeking punk. Say you were sick. Say you were scared. Don’t bother to vote. Stay at home.”

Earlier this year, a HarrisX poll found that support for Trump was in the 90 percent range among Republican voters. And a March 22 poll by Gallup found that 92 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s presidency. This level of support suggests that most Republicans plan to vote to give the president another four years.

Baldwin routinely attacks anyone who may politically disagree with him. Only a few days ago, the Mission impossible the actor scared millions of Americans by calling them “mentally ill” to vote for Trump. He has also accused Trump supporters of “desecrating” US democracy and causing “almost moral collapse in this country.”

The Saturday Night Live star also said that most foreigners think that America is “racist” for putting Trump in the White House and that Trump voters have “swallowed pills of racist hate poison, election fraud”. , a semi-competition revolving door or directly. numerous wretched. “

Like many other glittering liberals, Baldwin has also called President Trump and his “Nazi” supporters.

