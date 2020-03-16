Don’t count on your sat nav, motorists warned as 100km restrict will come into pressure

The new daytime motorway speed restrict of 100 km/h has arrive into force from Monday with highways operator Rijkswaterstaat warning that not all navigation methods will alert motorists of the adjust.

The lessen limit, which will use between 6am and 7pm, was because of to be applied on January 1, but the govt stated much more time was desired to set up speed limit signs. On motorways where by the boards were being mounted previously the boundaries have been in power due to the fact the weekend.

The lowered limit is component of a package deal of steps to lower nitrogen emissions in reaction to a judgment by the Council of Point out in May possibly. The agriculture and construction sectors are also possessing to implement stricter emissions controls to comply with European conservation legislation.

The bigger limit of 120km/h or 130km/h will nonetheless apply between 7pm and 6am.

Navigation units operators together with TomTom and Google Maps have said the new speed limits will be involved in their apps from Monday, but other devices might not reflect the dissimilarities among daytime and evening. Automobiles with in-built navigation application may well have to be taken again to the seller.

Rijkswaterstaat reported the change would affect about around 80% of motorways and all over 4000 new symptoms experienced been installed.

