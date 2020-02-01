Don’t drink or drive: AAA offers free rides on Super Bowl Sunday

AAA logo. (PRNewsFoto / AAA)

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – AAA offers a free service for members and non-members who are too disabled to drive on Sunday.

“Tow to Go” is a program offered by AAA that ensures that people have no defense when driving drunk. Drivers can call “Tow to Go” and have a free ride for their car and themselves.

“The Super Bowl often means good times with friends and family, but unfortunately people have a bad reputation for driving drunk,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the AAA. “Instead of hindering getting behind the wheel, call Tow to Go. Drivers can call Tow to Go to ensure a safe trip for you and your vehicle.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol-related traffic death occurred on average every 50 minutes in 2018. A total of 10,511 people were killed in alcohol-related accidents.

Tow to Go is available from Friday, January 31 through Monday, February 3 at 6 a.m. in the following states: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Drivers can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

