‘Don’t drop refs over exercise tests’

Fergal Horgan claims GAA referees are fitter than ever, but fears hurling and football are dropping referees due to progressively stringent health and fitness specifications on officials.

To make the Championship panel, referees are asked to achieve an remarkable 17.6 on the common health “bleep test”. They need to reach stage 16.8 in January to ref in the League.

“Croke Park have to established the normal someplace,” mentioned Conor Lane. “I’d no Christmas. I had to practice. You have to observe your diet plan. You do your gym programmes, have a particular coach, factors like that.

“17.6 is our mark for the Championship, so you intention for that. If I want to make the Championship panel, I have to make it. I’ll do every little thing I can to get it — health club, coaching, recovery — and I enjoy the problem.”

Hurling has shed a selection of knowledgeable referees in the latest yrs and Horgan feels additional ought to be accomplished to keep on to officials who may perhaps be just shorter of the fitness marks.

“I do not believe we ought to be losing anyone mainly because of it. We must be striving to get these boys more than the line on it.

“When Brian Gavin was refereeing, Brian will convey to you himself he observed it hard to get more than the line on the fitness. But was he ready to referee, by God was he in a position.

“He was gone at 40, very same age as I am now. Could we have carried out with Brian above the previous 3 a long time? Certainly.

“He went of his individual accord, but one particular of the factors was, he understood he’d uncover it tricky to get over the line (on the health and fitness) But could you put far more into him? Get him into a gym, set an individual seeking soon after him adequately. It could value €1000 for each yr. But I never assume we ought to eliminate everyone, unless he’s at 14 [on the bleep test] and he’s six stone overweight and he has no prospect of passing the conditioning take a look at.

“There was 10 decades left in Brian. We need them all. “